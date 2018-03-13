Rex Tillerson out as secretary of state

More
President Trump tweeted this morning that he plans to replace him with CIA Director Mike Pompeo -- "The View" co-hosts discuss the latest.
3:45 | 03/13/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Rex Tillerson out as secretary of state

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":53714850,"title":"Rex Tillerson out as secretary of state","duration":"3:45","description":"President Trump tweeted this morning that he plans to replace him with CIA Director Mike Pompeo -- \"The View\" co-hosts discuss the latest.","url":"/theview/video/rex-tillerson-secretary-state-53714850","section":"theview","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.