Transcript for Sarah Sanders addresses Trump's silence on Stormy Daniels scandal

So the stormy Daniels scandal is still biting the white house in the backside, but the press secretary, Sarah Sanders, thinks they've said all they need to say about it. Take a look. Why the silence? I don't think it's silent when the president has addressed this. We have's addressed it extensively. There's nothing else to add. Just because you guys continue to ask the same question over and over and over again doesn't mean that we have to keep coming up with new things to say. We've addressed it, we've addressed it extensively and there's nothing new to add to this. So, Anthony, you were the communications director for a while. Do you think they're handling this well? Did I pick a fabulous day to be on the show? Perfect for you. Well, I'm a huge fan of hers. I only did three things in the white house when I was there. I got the lights and cameras back on. Right. We permanentized Sarah's position as press secretary, and I hired a hair and makeup artist which I thought I needed. But as it relates to this, I think it is the best strategy because -- For him to keep his mouth shut? I do. Because I think the president is a duraflame log and any time you throw him on a fire, it blows into the stratosphere. So I think that's the best strategy. So if I was inside the room with them, they made a statement about it and I would let it go from here. Have they actually made a statement about it? They have. They've denied it. I'm sorry, who denied it because I haven't heard him say anything. Usually he would be like, you know, this is fake news and he would be tweeting the hell out of this and he hasn't said jack boo about this. I'm wondering if there's actually -- everybody else as denied it. Are they waiting to get direct -- I think there's one other strategy that you could deploy here where he issues a statement from him and the first lady that we're taking our personal life off of the table here. I think you could potentially do that as well. Legally that could get him in trouble if he says something that's proven later is not true. I think it's too difficult of a statement. Defamatory statement perhaps? But he says he talks about everything. Alec Baldwin makes fun of him. He calls him Alex Baldwin. He doesn't even know his name. He makes fun of him. Any time P anybody says anything he's on there. It's a little suspicious this time. You say it's because he's protecting himself. I say it's because he knows it's true. I think it's a combination of things but I think it's the expiration of the news cycle. There's a great website, two weeks ago news. What happened two weeks ago is sensational but we're not talking about it today. I don't think this is going away any time soon. Maybe not. This is an important issue. Maybe not, sunny, but the American people are going to have to make a decision like they've made in Europe and other places where there's electoral politics, do the candidates' personal looives matter? It seems -- and maybe I'm crazy, but it does seem to matter more when it's a Democrat. It seems to be more focused when it's a Democrat. That's true. It also matters though, wouldn't you agree? You're a lawyer, doesn't it mean if the president and his people broke campaign finance laws? That's more than breaking your vow to your wife which he's also apparently done. What about that? The first question -- this is the reason why I'm no longer there, because I like telling people the truth. There's a level of hypocrisy in politics. You're referring to 20 years ago president Clinton had an issue, they blew it out of epic proportion and they were throwing morally righteous thunder bolts at him. Remember, he did the same thing with Hillary by bringing in her husband, so it's a little shorter than 20. Right. That's what I'm saying. I'm actually -- I'm actually giving you -- I'm actually giving you the point. I think the thing is completely hypocritical. You either -- it's on the table and it's fair game for everybody, or it's off the table and it's off the table in a bipartisan way. So I think the country is getting there now though where they're sort of annest sized by these scandals. Do you think they would be anesthetized by the scandal if it was Barack Obama in the middle of this? No. I can answer that for you. The Republicans, absolutely not. This is my point. It's very hypocritical what is going on. Again, this is why I get in trouble, because I like telling the truth. It is very hypocritical. He should be completely dialled off or completely died ly dialed on. It's one or the other. For me, in other countries they've taken the personal issues off the table.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.