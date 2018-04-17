Transcript for Sean Hannity named as Michael Cohen's client

Sean Hannity has spent a lot of air time ranting of the new investigation. And of the office raid of you know whose attorney Michael Collins Agilent. Should the liberal mainstream media they've gone totally off the rails over the FBI's highly questionable raid on Michael cone now this is an unprecedented abuse of power. It needs to be countered encountered immediately this is now officially. And all hands on deck effort to totally maligned in a possible. Impeach the president of the United States. While he may also have another reason to be upset because as it was revealed in court yesterday. Then Michael cause seaport client who did not want his identity rip out. Is Sean Hannity. Now apparently beat up people like when not a million said the name and the courtroom stuff that's PM may be com. Complain about this time the giddy up. Yet whenever personally connected to a story or source here that is the journalistic standard that you say that. But also with journalism aside I revving up conversation with even a friend and I was talking I would take. By the way I know this person is just integrity literary show all the time Lisa bloom comes on I think this is my friend you have friends come on in you identify the president. As a friend what I'm confused about is that Michael Cohen made it very clear. That he did want this clients' identities revealed because the client didn't want it revealed he also says that he did legal work for the client. Now Sean Hannity saying. Michael Cohen never represented in any legal matter I never retained his services they never involved any matter between me a third party at their party group it all my questions almost exclusively focused on real estate will then that attorney client privilege belongs to the client Sean Hannity saying he is not. A time when Michael Cohen is real estate agent mountains aren't his questions were okay I'm not a mistake killing as many hats has not committed any getting it to net from the west side there is no privileges Sean Hannity I think that was never client he wasn't a client you know what what's the prominent pro. I can't we hear now he also says he's not a journalist he's a pundit I guess right I had to details. I knew in a ambient journalist every couple weeks he shifted out by gas but I you know has now begun the White House is tweeted in the past the Washington Post should be forced to register as a lobbyist for Democrats. But given how cozy Fox News is with this guy in the White House now shouldn't they also be the ones who have to register fox those guys Sean Hannity is like state run television in a funny well on her get excuse really good journalists that fox Bret Baier Chris Walla dot Robertson have just makes steps meant yes yes it makes them in it was meant terrible situation. Well there actually there are great journalists on Fox News and if you watch occasionally you'll see about and that's why we should all be watching everything. OK so that we can get an idea of what's really out to head instead of waiting for somebody didn't tell us.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.