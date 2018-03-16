Transcript for Sen. Tina Smith talks Al Franken's resignation, Pennsylvania special election

senator from the great state of Minnesota, Tina Smith. Thank you. So, senator -- I call you senator, right? Or you can call me Tina. Well no, I'll call you senator. You have to do this again in November, I presume. That's right. For now you're a estimator. You came into the position under very unusual circumstances. A lot of people like me were upset that senator Franken resigned without@due process, without any kind of ethics investigation. Do you think that that was the right call for him? Well, you know, it was an extraordinary moment, and it was a really tough moment too. I mean, first of all, Al was a champion for Minnesota and he was a champion for Progressive issues around the country. Right. Also, Al is a friend of mine. Al and frannie are friends of mine. But when this all happened and Al had to make a decision and he made the decision that was best for him and his family and for Minnesota, was to step down, I was asked to step up. So I find myself here today. Yeah. But in his resignation speech, Franken pointed out the double standard, that trump, a man who's bragged on tape about sexual assault, is still in the office. We all know that. So would you call on president trump to resign over his allegations? First of all, let me say that there are many, many differences between Al Franken and president trump. Yes. But it is not -- it's not for me to second guess the decision that Al made. I would have liked for the senate ethics process to run its course, but, you know, that didn't happen. It dependeidn't happen. Do you think that Mueller -- we were talking about this before. Which one will take trump down do you think, if at all, Mueller or stormy Daniels? These are the games we like to play. First of all, on the stormy Daniels issue, can we just say that no woman should be dealing with being physically threatened ever? Ever. Man or woman. Right, man or woman, exactly. Exactly. And yesterday we heard new things about the Mueller investigation going after the trump organization, doing subpoenas for the trump investigation. So I think that we ought to think about this as a nonpartisan issue. This is the about the future of our country and who is our president, and all of those investigations need to run their course. Without political things getting in the way with that. Well, good luck. That's impossible. Now you're asking for a miracle. I know. I'm new to the senate so I still have that innate optimism. Don't worry about it. It won't last. This is exactly what somebody said to me when I was first here, so I think I might have been born this way. We'll find out. Senator, given the seat you've stepped in to fill, do you feel a unique obligation to kind of further the women's movement in the senate and in politics in general? Is that an extra hat you'll wear, and is that even fair to expect that from you? Well, women have all sorts of responsibilities and obligations in any job that we have, whether it's in the state senator whether it is being in the news or wherever it is, I think we always have extra obligations. That's just the way it is. In my career I've spent a lot of time working on women's health issues and women's economic issues, so I feel that responsibility really strongly even though the circumstances of coming into the senate, I'm now the 22nd United States senator which is pretty awesome I think. Yeah. Minnesota has two female senators. Yes. I do think it's fascinating that there are only 22 female senators actually in my view. People didn't even know who you were when you took over, and I heard senator graham who is a friend to the show even asked you if you were senator Lankford's wife at the state of the union. This was a classic moment. I just talked to Lindsey about this today. He's a really nice guy. So it's the night of the state of the union and all of the senators gather on the senate floor and then before we get sort of -- we troop over to the house chamber for the state of the union and I'm standing around with Lindsey graham and James Lankford who's the senator from Oklahoma and Lindsey looks up at me and he says, now, are you James Lankford's wife? And I said, no, I'm not. I'm Minnesota's newest united States senator. And Lindsey, because he's a great guy, he goes, oh, I'm sorry, I must have my . Oh wow. What a classic story. Joy just mentioned that the mid-terms are coming up in November. You're up for election. We just saw in Pennsylvania Conor lamb won in a Republican -- a dominant Republican district. But he was a moderate Democrat but he also won by denouncing Nancy Pelosi. You see there's been reports that at least a dozen other Democrats plan to take this strategy into the mid-terms of denouncing Nancy Pelosi. Do you think that's a winning strategy for your party? I think that a winning strategy is what happened in Pennsylvania, I district that Donald Trump won by 20 points, we won, and that's good news. But he did it by denouncing Nancy Pelosi. He did it by representing himself, talking about economic issues which is the winning strategy, what matters to people in their economic lives, how do I pay for child care, what do I do about college debt, how am I going to pay for health care costs that go up and up. He talked about those things but he got money from the democratic committee S to sponsor ads denouncing Nancy Pelosi. I think the winning strategy is to represent your district and not come into Washington acting like you're already part of the Washington establishment. Is Nancy Pelosi now the new wicked witch of the west like Hillary Clinton was made out to be? Is that what's going on? I'd rather talk about the wicked prince from Wisconsin, Paul Ryan. The wicked prince of Wisconsin? I think it's really important that we focus on that Pennsylvania district because it was won by 600-plus votes. We often say every vote matters, the only poll that matters is the election day. Well, we just proved -- this just proved that that is actually true. It's about like what happens at the grassroots, talking to people, having conversations. I was not surprised by how nationalized this race became. It became about trump and Pelosi. Do you see the race, do you see Conor lamb's victory as a referendum on trump? I think that the reason that Conor lamb won is because he said this is what we need to do in Pennsylvania. Trust me, I was in the senate. It wasn't like I was watching every minute of the election, but I can say in Minnesota people will decide who they want to have represent them in Minnesota, not much based on how they feel about the president and more about whether they feel that the person they're electing, which I hope will be me, is listening to them. Listening is a little bit of a lost art these days and I think that is what matters. Okay, thanks so much for coming by, senator Tina Smith.

