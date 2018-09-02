Transcript for Sports Illustrated's #MeToo tribute tone deaf?

Didn't learn to raetd. "Sports illustrated" is accused of trying to cash in on the me too movement in the new swimsuit issue. There's a section where nude models pose with words like natural and mother written on their bodies. But you can see the pictures there. Is promoting a women's empowerment movement with a swimsuit issue the way to go? What say you? In the middle of me too and as you know, joy, I have represented so many molestation and rape victims. Uh-huh. That to further a movement where you're trying to help women that have been forced to be naked -- Right. -- To pose them naked, I don't get it. Well, they're forced. To me, rape and sex assault and then you showcase it with naked ladies. I think they were trying to celebrate the body. With not even clothes on. That would have been good. That's what I didn't understand. I think that we all know how powerful the me too movement is because women are finally coming forward and telling their stories and truths which is why rape is the most underreported crime in our country because women are afraid to come forward because they don't think they'll be believed, but why not then clothe the women in men suits and have them look like, you know, powerful? Why men suits? Why not just clothes? Because women are taking their power away from men and they are. I just thought they sent the wrong message with the nudity. Right? I actually love that idea of putting women in men's suits. How about some power suits? I had a problem with CLI clickivism in general and you're online being an activist but not putting it in action. Are these women donating to the me too cause? Are you marching? Are you coming out speaking? What are you doing beyond posing? I don't have a problem with nudity or pornography or anything women want to do with their bodies consensually and legally. I just think it's a little tone deaf. You know how many models, sunny, will do anything to get a big break. I know. I've got to be naked and be in "Sports illustrated." I'll do it. You hold your nose and do it just like women go I don't want to go with Harvey Weinstein and have this lunch, but you know what -- it's just wrong. It feels the same way to me. It's complicated Nancy about that. Because women need the work. Yeah. I know. Yeah. They need the work. You have to have sympathy for that part. Women need the work. And they don't know what to do in these situations. Because they have to have a job. The editor is a woman and the team of people that put this photo spread together were women. I was thinking, well, who in the room didn't -- Misguided. There were other nudes getting bad reviews, too.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.