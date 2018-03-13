Stormy Daniels offers to return hush money

More
"The View" co-hosts discuss how the Daniels story will affect Trump's presidency.
1:33 | 03/13/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Stormy Daniels offers to return hush money

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":53715279,"title":"Stormy Daniels offers to return hush money","duration":"1:33","description":"\"The View\" co-hosts discuss how the Daniels story will affect Trump's presidency.","url":"/theview/video/stormy-daniels-offers-return-hush-money-53715279","section":"theview","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.