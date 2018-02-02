Transcript for Super Bowl halftime: Will Janet Jackson appear in Justin Timberlake's performance?

Speaking of the super bowl, Justin Timberlake, uh-huh, he's back at the super bowl for the first time. I didn't hire him. Since breastgate. Remember when Janet Jackson's amazing breast sort of popped out and everybody freaked out like they had never seen one before. People keep speculating, hey, Janet, she's got to be there because she took the bigger hit of everyone. Yeah. Now he says well, it's not going to be happening and other people say, yes, it's going to happen. What do you think? I hope it happens. You know, I think that she really took a hit, she was disinvited to the grammys after this. I think her career took a hit. His did not. It seemed like he just soared. In fact, he won a grammy after the super bowl. So I say why not give her the due. Why not give her a little bit of redemption? And allow her to come onset and, you know, maybe let her rip something off of him. I'm into it. I think we would all like to see that. Yeah. Yeah. Rip something off of him. After all the years of Janet Jackson everybody remembers her aerola. This is what we talk about, the girl's nipple. She's incredibly talented. Around for years and years and this is the conversation. It's so sexist I think. Yeah. It's true. He's complicated for me. I was looking forward to him having a country album and he tweeted here we come and damn, in caps, my wife is ho hot, #timesup. #Whywewearblack. I don't think it takes an activist that your wife looking hot is not what times up is about. He's so politically off for me. He's in woody Allen movies and needs consultation with smart women obviously. I think this has to do with representation and what you said is true about he gets a second chance but often times women never get a second chance. We have to be perfect. We have to be right on top of things, we have to be right the first time otherwise we don't get another chance. Maybe the frustration or anger speaks to the fact that there are not enough women in power across industries. Yeah. Do you think whoopi, she's show up? Do you think that the surprise of Janet showing up will be there? Who can say? Who can say? But you know what, look, I don't know what happened. Some people say oh, they planned this and maybe went a little awa awry but the way it was handled post I think was quite bad. And it's super bowl. I'm not sure why you didn't invite Janet to do the halftime show. That's the question. But there is always next year. Uh-huh. Yeah. Just saying. He has a better agent I guess. Maybe he has a better agent. Sometimes it's what goes on behind the scenes as you people know that. As you say he's in a movie, got a big career right now. He's hot in the industry. Might be the reason. He's not that hot actually. No disrespect. I mean, he hasn't had an album -- Often times they make these choices base so many different things. The year Bruno Mars was chosen everybody bitched and moaned and then he got out there and wiped the floor with everybody. I think let's give this one a shot and this one so it will

