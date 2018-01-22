Transcript for Trump ad calls Democrats 'complicit'

going to pay for the whole encha lad da. Any hopes for a compromise I don't think have been helped by some of the things happening like this ad. Take a look. President trump is right. Build the wall. Deport criminals. Stop illegal immigration now. Democrats who stand in our way will be complicit in every murder committed by illegal immigrants. President trump will fix our border and keep our families safe. I'm Donald Trump and I approve this message. Wow. That means every Republican is responsible for every child who doesn't get health care under chip, under the children's health insurance policy. So that many murderers around apparently. Again, I don't think anybody wants this closure. This closure doesn't help anybody or make any sense. But what I am angry about is when you -- I feel like when you decide to do this, you have to have some skin in the game. You have to -- if the troops are not getting paid, why are you getting paid? I would rather pay the troops. I'm not going to -- I don't want to pay you. Let me say something about that ad because as an immigrant, as a hispanic, Republican, American, that ad is offensive, it's hurtful, it's divisive, it's wrong. What it does in my eyes is demonize all immigrants and people with brown skin. Put them all in the same cup. By the way, this is a Donald J. Trump campaign ad. I know they tried to distance themselves the white house from this ad. He said I approve it at the end. That's why she's saying that. Let's not play stupid. Own it. Own what you are saying. Too often too many times in the last year since he's been president it has been them against us. Black people against white people. Brown people against white people. That is not the American way. That is not our system. And we as America have to reject the message of that ad. We will in November. I think the other thing -- I was also so offended by that ad. It was so shocking to me. When you have these ads, these national ads, hate crimes, the statistics are the hate crimes do rise. There are real world consequences for these kinds of advertisements. So you have that stoking this racism, this hatred we're seeing and you know, whose hand is the blood on when immigrants are attacked? In the old days we had George Wallace, remember George Wallace? He was the biggest racist, and now this mentality is in the white house. That's the difference between then and now. Actually in the early part of our system the racism has been in the white house for many, many years. The fight was to change minds. That's what people were marching for in the '60s was to say this is no longer acceptable as an American thought process. We cannot two after each other because you're white and I'm black. We have to go after each other because what you're doing sucks. That's the difference. I agree. And I think it's important to point out, you know, Donald Trump did not invent racism. No. Donald Trump did not invent misogyny but I feel like he's empowered it. Again. He's brought it back. It's become worse. Well, you know what, we're going to talk about the women's March when we come back. 'Cause that's what we'll do.

