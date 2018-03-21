Transcript for Trump congratulates Putin on election win

The Russian government is under suspicion for meddling in our election. I thought they proved that they had done it. They did prove it. Okay. Among many other shadow things but it didn't stop the white house resident from personally calling the president, Mr. Putin, to congratulate him on winning the election. Apparently his own people said look, D., don't do this. Don't call and congratulate him. But what did the new guy do? In capital letters. What did the new guy do? Hello? Called him up. Said hey Yo, P., congrats. Does anybody think it's odd? I thought it -- oh sorry. I thought it was odd because I didn't -- I don't know if this is the norm to do this but what bothered me is on the heels of what happened with Theresa may in the U.K. And the spies that were poisoned, right now she's been going so hard trying to get allies to help her and to stand up against Russia, so I find it was really an insult to an ally that's saying right now, we need you, and then he meanwhile is calling up an adversary. I just found that was probably the most insulting part. I was wondering if one of Putin's hen muchmen didn't pick up the phone and say, listen, bro, you better call the boss or else. Because they have so much on him, it looks like. He's so guilty. They have something on this guy that's going to explode very soon, and I think -- I truthfully think Donald Trump is petrified. He's afraid of Putin. He's afraid of Mueller. He's afraid of stormy. He's afraid of everybody, this guy. Maybe he's not afraid and he should be. I think that -- I was actually offended also of course because of what happened in the U.K. And that he didn't come out against it, but you know, a lot of times our presidents do call Putin to congratulate him on the election. I know that Obama did it. Bush -- That was befe the hacking. Bush did it as well. And that's the distinction. Even though other presidents have called, why would this president call to congratulate him on an election that clearly was fixed and rigged when they messed with our very own democracy. Our election was clearly fantast fixed and rigged also apparent apparently. I don't think our election was fixed and rigged but the influence of Russia is undeniable. Above all else in my life, I'm a foreign policy hawk. It's the number one way that I vote. Going from way back in 2012 when Barack Obama was called on a live mic with president med vef, he made fun of Mitt Romney saying, quote, the 18980s are calling for their foreign policy back when Romney brought up how intense of an issue Russia and Putin would be going forward. I think one thing I never understand is why there isn't more coverage of what's going on in Syria. Chemical gassing of young people, young children, it's the largest refugee crises since World War II. It was aided and abetted by Putin. Assad was in his team of -- Another reason not to congratulate him. Yes, but I'm just saying this is raging out of control. The Syrian army had actually put -- had actually started losing and the rebels started winning. The reason why it raged into the place that it's at is because directly from Putin aiding and abetting Assad. Why is trump sticking up for him so much, so in bed with him? I never understood why anyone normalized this. We should pay more attention to what's going on in the Ukraine and the baltic states because Putin has a blood let for the 1980s, Russia, soviet union and will do anything and everything to exterminate our valuation in the U.S. Angela Merkel called and kthd him. She did too? He did too. We have to get together. Bush did it too. There's a history of doing it. Bush did do it. That's important too. I'm sorry to interrupt you, whoopi. The blood is on everyone's hands. You're 100% accurate that bush, Obama, now trump, and trump is to a point that you're making, I think it's actually exponenti exponentially worse. Something's up. Part of it also is that -- Part of it also is that when you are knee deep in poop, you don't want to seem like you're wall wallowing in it. So he's -- his fingerprints are all over Russia. Yeah. Trump? Yes. His fingerprints are all over Russia. So if you know -- and you keep saying there's nothing wrong. You keep saying nothing's wrong, you got to e0 oh you have to figure out how you want to play this because this looks not good for you. And I have to say, I do believe that the last three presidents that called Putin had all felt that they were going to be able to find a way to dial it back to see if we could work together. Yes. That to me is, you know -- that's why people try, because nobody wants war. Nobody wants a war. They're trying to figure it out. We don't have any diplomats. We don't have anybody sitting anywhere. Nobody's listening to anything. It's just -- it's just freaky.

