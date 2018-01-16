Transcript for Trump denies making 's---hole' remark

So, the story about what went down at last week's immigration meeting keeps changing. After his widely reported that you know who referred to Haiti and Africa as, you know, I won't say it, bleep hole countries, he spent the weekend saying I didn't say that. Then senators Tom cotton and David perdue went from saying I don't recall what he said to insisting he didn't say it. Oh, my gosh. Is there that's what I -- Jesus take the wheel. That's all I have to say about this. I said this on Friday. I -- as the lone conservative on the show, just say, Lindsey graham came out saying it did happen. He apparently checked him this the meeting and said, don't speak like that. This is racist rhetoric. Don't try to okay it. It's really bad. We have a president that had to come out on martin Luther king day and say, I'm the least racist person you know. If you're saying that -- You got a problem. Do you think he was mowing the lawn? On Monday? You know, most presidents are doing some sort of service on martin Luther king day? He was actually playing dpofl. That's why I said was he mowing the lawn at the golf course. Thank you, thank you, thank you. People are -- shoo! Sorry. That's all right. People are missing. You know, there's been discussion about whether or not he said bleep hole or pleep house. And, my thing is you know -- whichever offensive term he used, that's not what the issue is. The issue is the fact that he drew a distinction between countries like Haiti and afri can and Norway. He basically said he preferred those immigrants from Norway than the other once. That is a textbook definition of racism. Having a preference based on race for one group against another. Yes. So to try the say he's not a racist or what he said is not raisist. I think is ludicrous. And I'm ashamed there are people at that meeting that are pretending that he didn't say those things. But this is what happens all the time. This is what happens all the time. You know. He will say something. And then, a whole bunch of people say, no, he didn't. He didn't say that. This happened again. They're worse. I don't know if they're worse. They are -- they are trying to get their thing done. You know, that's why folks come out suddenly who said, I will never -- I will never stand with him. And then he says, hey,ky make sure you get what you need here and here and here. And they say, he's the greatest guy I ever met. He's trying to make the country better. But let's not -- let's not pretend we don't recognize what this is. It's not just a black thing. Because we all heard it. We all knew what it meant. White people knew. Black people knew. Asian folks knew what it meant. It hit you in your stomach. Because we fought a long time to sort of put this -- try to put in in a different light. Here we are, starting all over again. Mm-hmm. Sfland it's kind of -- it kind of irritates people. It gives you Ang that. Which is Italian for gas, you

