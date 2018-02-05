Transcript for Ex-Trump doctor says the president dictated note on his own health

You remember Dr. Herald Bornstein who said you know who would be the healthiest president ever? He is now claiming the whole medical report was dictated to him by you know who in the white house. He also says his medical records were taken in a raid by the new guy's bodyguard and lawyer, but the doc can't figure out what was so top secret in the first place. Watch the clip. I couldn't believe anybody was making a big deal about a drug that's to grow his hair which seemed to be so important. It's certainly not a breach of medical trust to say somebody takes propea Sha to agree their hair. What's the matter with that? So -- The hair. Why were the records taken? Is this even legal? What is he talking about? It smells of watergate because there was a break-in, and the theft. I call it propecia-gate. They went and you could have -- you could always get records and all you have to do is make a request. I understand it's Dr. Jackson who wrote a letter, but it was not sufficient. They went in and decided to just raid the place. How many crimes have to be committed? It was on the heels of supposedly this doctor speaking with "The New York Times" about some of the prescribed med -- medication, but I was talking to Dr. Jen Ashton, and she said it's a hippa violation to share prescriptions. He has a doctor who shares prescriptions. So fun. Do you have to have a prescription? There was another prescription he also shared, so he shared more than one thing with a reporter. For cholesterol. He surrounds himself with these people that are unique and not qualified. Nice way to put it there. I was speaking to Manny about it, and I was, like, they are his medical records, so why can't they have the origin? In New York state and states across the country, the provider has to keep the original for at least six years in New York. Now the doctor is in violation. You could ask without storming the capitol. Just crazy. The precedence for releasing medical records for presidential candidates is it has always been -- and in most cases, I remember my father had to have -- the reporters literally made sure he was physically capable of being president. In fact, his medical records much like his tax returns weren't released is unprecedented in general. But to send the bodyguard. I think the whole thing is weird. That doctor doesn't -- anyone that says he is, quote, the healthiest person to be president, and he felt like he was raped and -- That is so inappropriate to say he was raped. Don't use that word so cavalierly. He is an idiot. Why would he choose that doctor? Why did Donald Trump pick that doctor? He is the type of guy that will write a memo that you tell him to write and send it off to you. You need to understand. Obama is healthier. I have seen him with his shirt off on the beach as we all have. He is healthier than president trump. We have got to let this one go. This is such a dumb battle to be fighting right now. He is very sensitive about his hair. Yes, I saw you do that. He came on the show to make me check it was really his hair. Rosie o'donnell -- His hair looks different there. He had more hair then. He had more hair. We all had more hair in more places. We'll be right back.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.