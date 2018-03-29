Transcript for Trump kids slam Jeb Bush after apparent jab at president

Moving on, the trump kids -- The trump kids seem to have come for Jeb Bush over a supposed comment that he made claiming that after he lost the primary he went home to children who actually love him. Now, Donny junior and Eric took this as a shot at their family, so they both tweeted they love their father and then junior took it further saying I love that he's a felt ghter, has guts, is president, all the things you're not. Wow. And so -- there's more to that but you get the gist of it. Yeah. And so do you think that they should have jumped out defending their dad? Is it possible that Jeb was basically saying even though I lost, I came back to like kids to actually love me? Maybe it wasn't about them. That's what I'm asking. Maybe it wasn't about trump. That's what I'm asking. I thought it was a fairly snarky remark that they deserve because -- yeah. Because trump, during the campaign, this is what trump said about Jeb. He's low energy. He shows you right now he's not that low in energy. He's sad and pathetic, a spoiled child, weak, too soft, clueless, an embarrassment to his family, total stiff, a sad sack, a puppet. Hello, Putin. Lightweight. So is this -- what are you saying, that you think it is a thing back to him? Absolutely. I think it's tonal. You almost have to be there and I think the article that was written assumed that because someone who was sitting there took it as that. So it's hard to tell. He doesn't mention the word trump. You don't have to. The echo chamber I'm recognizing is I too thought it was funny but then I realized it was because I kind of agreed with it. If I'm consistent which I try to be is that he didn't need to say that because then it unleashed a fury of other things that I also don't agree with. My biggest problem is that the title of the event, a conversation with Jeb Bush, restoring conservatism in America, he was a terrible candidate. He ran a terrible campaign. Oh I love him. He's a nice person but he ran a terrible campaign, historically terrible. $100 million they blew trying to get him to win anything. This is not the person who's going to restore conservatism in ameri America. We put people in people want to see. We saw the flaming vagina. That was a good show actually. But if you're talking about what you went through and you say, my kids were not pissed at me that I lost, that I came back to loving kids, I wonder if we're reading -- if people are reading stuff in because they want it to be there. The word actually, my kids actually love me. I say that. My kid actually loves me. I'm always shocked. Because a lot of kids don't have good relationships with their family. Because I'm a bonehead, a bad parent. He talked about immigrants and dissed her. Melania, what is she, from Cincinnati?

