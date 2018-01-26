Transcript for Trump ordered Mueller to be fired in June: Report

So for months Donald Trump has been saying over and over again that he never wanted to fire Robert Mueller. Sarah Sanders Huckabee -- Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the same thing on Fox News. I'm not firing him. But according to today's "New York Times," the paper of record, he did order his head legal counsel Donald Mcgann to fire Mueller back in June. Mcgann threatened to quit rather than do it. Oh, well, somebody with some -- here's what Donald had to sake about it from Davos this morning. You want to fire Robert Mueller? Fake news, folks. Fake news. "New York Times," fake news. If he doesn't like it it's fake news. How long is America going to tolerate this lie that this is fake news whenever it's about him? Is there anybody on the panel who would like to address the lying? Fox News, his favorite outlet of record. I don't watch Fox News. So they discussed the firing of Mueller. I watch so you don't have to. Better you than me. Yeah. Sean hannity's report last night he was actually saying what Donald Trump always says was "New York Times" would trust them and earlier in his segment a reporter said no, in fact, we have also confirmed -- We're going to deal with it tomorrow. He confirmed we'll deal with this tomorrow and I was like no, deal with it now. We know that it's probably true. You know why it's true. Because the white house counsel has refused to comment on it and Donald Trump's lawyers have no comment on the it. No answer is an answer. Of course it's true. What's so what's shocking is this came up during the special counsel investigation so someone told the special counsel he too was on the chopping block and it's such clear obstruction. This is, I think, really, really serious. It sort of harkens back to Nixon and the Saturday night massacre. There's a difference between Nixon and this. Nixon ordered his attorney general to fire arch balled cox who was the special prosecutor in watergate. He can do it but -- That was the end of Nixon right after that. And they told him that. Don't you think this is almost good news in some ways because this is the a Wii anymorety we want to see from Donald Trump. He's listening to people. If his counsel said I will walk away if you fire him and he doesn't that shows he's listening to somebody besides himself and you can say -- For now. For now. For now. President was like -- like you're fired was his tag line on his television show before he became president. While this is ambiguous I'm not surprised by it. Who believes that Donald Trump didn't walk around the white house one day and ask am I allowed to fire this guy? Of course he did. Reasonable to wonder if Mueller had some conflicts and asked those questions. That's okay. But to tell your white house counsel I want him fired. I don't know if they can prove the intent necessary for obstruction. I'll leave it to you. Why else would he say that if he didn't have the intent to obstruct? What they're floating now is there were conflicts of interest with a golf club. Possible deny ablt. If you have got nothing to hide then why are you firing the person investigating you. That is really -- To me -- Do you think -- the question, do you think he's still trying to obstruct? He says he wants to talk with Robert Mueller. They handed over 1.2 million pages from the campaign. 20,000 from the white house. 20 staffers have talked. Do you think they're still obstructing. If I were his lawyer I would duct-tape his mouth shut. I wouldn't let him anywhere near the special counsel. He's going to be subpoenaed anyway and he has to go. The bottom line. This is still America. I would pay big money to see you try and advise president trump. I would have to duct-tape his mouth shut. Why is it happening before Friday news? Maggie haverman who seems to get -- she's getting every major news break. She's got a source. There's somebody leaking in the white house. They said a lot of the information is coming to light during the investigation. Robert Mueller has spoken to 20 stafferers. 8 were voluntary. In the interviews that's when it's coming to light. For an investigation. I remember starting investigation and they're never linear. They look like this. You're looking at this and it's like ooh, wow. This door opened. That I think is what's happening to this team. Now, this is a funnier story. The white house asked new York's gug I'm museum if they could borrow van gogh's painting. But Nancy specter gave another suggestion. A fully functioning solid gold toilet which is titled America. Which is a piece aimed at the excess wealth in the country. Gosh. Guys. She said you can't have van gogh but sit on this. You can't have any of -- This is some high level ivy league level trolling here. You can have the toilet. What do you think? It's trolling. Shady right? Yeah. It's not even low key. It's a high level shade. Have you ever seen trump tower is completely gold? Doesn't he have gold toilets? He has gold everything. Can you imagine they offered him a used gold toilet. It is used. It's not used. You can go to the museum and use it. I know. But every 15 minutes some guy, poor thing, comes in and has to clean it. Oh. Oh, god. They should give that job to Harvey Weinstein. We'll be right back with more

