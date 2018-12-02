Transcript for Trump says Porter deserves 'due process'

So on Friday the new guy broke his silence on the white house domestic abuse scandal. Where he came out with a strong statement supporting the alleged abuser, rob porter. Take a look. Obviously, it's a tough time for him. He did a very good job when he was in the white house. And we hope he has a wonderful career. Now, he also as you probably know, he says he's innocent and I think you have to remember that. So -- Well, he has to say -- let's face it. He has to say things like that because he's protecting himself. That's what this is all about. Because he's been accused by 16 women of sexual abuse. I don't know why we're surprised that this is the tack that trump is taking because he was also accused of over 13 allegations. He's supporting a man, a alleged pedophi pedophile, Roy Moore. I'm not surprised he did it. As a person who has been in an abusive relationship, it does sadden me because this woman has a picture of a black eye. The first wife also claiming. What would it take Donald Trump for you to say this is wrong? How about the protective order that one of the wives got? How about the judge that found that her life was in danger from this man? I guess that doesn't mean anything to this president either. Politically though I don't understand what they're doing. I echo everything everyone has said. I have been really upset by this because I think there's something about it -- there's no way to defend or okay this. This man was allowed in the white house to date someone who president trump considers his second daughter, hope hicks. I don't understand why you would go on television and be like he's a good man, I hope he gets another job. Because if that's your character you may not believe there's something wrong with it. But there were reports that ivanka was very upset and actually brought the physical photo of his ex-wife to him. So I don't understand. She's an adviser to the president. I don't understand their relationship because had I brought a photo of a wife of someone and my dad's campaign, there would be all hell to pay and none of this on TV. That's because your dad doesn't have any of this. I don't understand it. I mean, when he talks about due process, you know, he says whatever happened to due process? I would say the same to you because when you would talk about Al Franken you were very, very happy and very clear that he was going. You know, you said, you know, the Al Franken picture is really bad, speaks a thousand words. I think the black eye speaks at least 25. You know, I mean -- You know, when asked about Roy Moore, he -- the new guy said he totally denies it. He defended Corey Lewandowski by saying about reporter Michelle fields, how do you know those bruises weren't there before? And nothing about Steve Wynn. I mean, the fact that he is just saying, you know, he's doing see no, hear no because it reflects back on him. At the time when you read the tweets when he says these are some of these allegations are old, some are new, some are false, I'm going are we talking about him or you trump? I think he's talking about him. But I would say to hope hicks as well, she's the one that is dating porter -- I think they have broken up. They broke up. They had to. What upset me about Donald Trump's tweet on Saturday, he wrote a mere allegation can ruin someone's life. No. No. He said people's lives are being shattered and destroyed by a mere Al dwags. Some are true and some are false, some are old and some are new. It's like a poem. There is no recovery for someone falsy accused. Life and career are gone. Is there no such thing any longer as due process. I spent time with Youssef sa lomb recently. One of the central park five and what Youssef told me, he said the central park five, they're families, we were not able to move on with our lives. Our lives were completely destroyed and devastated. Remember this president took out a full page ad and many New York papers calling for the death penalty for those young teenagers. They were not guilty. So his mere accusation ruined their lives. "The Washington post" ABC poll has found trump's approval from white women has fallen points since his first 100 days and white women are the ones that put him over the top. So you're going down now. Rob porter has denied the allegation. We need to say that. Rob porter has denied all these alplegatio allegations. Even Jeffrey -- I don't know, his son. Well, he denied it. If you deny it then you're innocent. If you admit it like Al Franken, then you're guilty. The Evan jellists. When you see a president not showi.g compassion and endorsing this other people, how can you say that Jesus is for this? I don't -- I don't understand it. Because he's not. Because he's not. But you got so many women. I mean, Hillary Clinton and Bill Clinton weren't exactly the pinnacle of moral brevity in their life. Jesus wasn't for it either. He is ordained to be in this white house. He's not the god I serve. My in-laws are angel Cal and they're not saying that. None of this is defensible by anyone. No one should touch this other than to say it's abhorrent. But I will say saying something like it's only white women that. Ed president trump get into office, president trump got the more Latino vote and black male vote than Mitt Romney or my father. When talking about the women's vote I do think -- Black women and omarosa. The white women are the ones going to get him out. That's the point. Whoever it was, whoever it was, he's in there. And as long as we are able to sit as Republican, as conservative, as Democrat, independent and say that none of this is defensible, the outcries should be the same for us all. It's not defensible. No woman should have to deal with this crap from anybody.

