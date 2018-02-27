Transcript for Trump: I'd have rushed into Florida school during shooting

In the wake of this tragic insane school shooting in Florida, everyone is wondering what could have been done differently. And the white house resident has ah an idea of, you know, how he would have handled things. Take a look. You know, I really believe. You don't know until you're tested. I really believe I would run in there, even if I didn't have a weapon. I think most of the people in this room would have done that, too. Because I know most of you. Well -- So -- People in the audience are giggling. How did that room not burst into laughter when he said that? I think -- I think because they were like this. I think every's mouth was hanging open. Seriously? This is what we're talking about? You would have rushed in there? I would have totally punched 9/11 right in the face. I would have stopped it. After tragedy like this, people feel they would rise to the occasion. And save the day. But, real -- real -- really, does anyone know how they would react? In the situation? Can I show you a tape of run the eagle tape. This is how Donald Trump reacted one time when he was doing a "Time" magazine cover. You have the aspir rks N over there. His aspirin. Okay? Enough said? He would have run in the other direction. Here's the interesting things. When all of those senators. Remember when the shooting was there with the senators? And he was shooting up the place? You remember the first thing everybody did? Everybody ran for cover. That's the first thing you're probably going to do. You're going to run for cover to see if you can figure out where it's coming from. And then -- maybe -- if you -- he thinks he would run in unarmed. I think, again, messaging. This is a really stupid thing to say on a lot of different levels. He should have said, I don't know how I would have reacted. Here are the students. 15-year-old cadet Wang. Coach Aaron feis ran toward the shooter and died. 16-year-old Anthony bourges was shot five times using his body as a human shield to protect students. Can I say something quick. Really quick. Sorry, I hear you. I just wrote that down. The other thing is. On the subject of this whole gun control thing. Eugene Robinson, today's "Washington post" has a god point. They're talking about arming the teachers. We know that is never going to happen. This is a distraction to keep people off the gun control topic until it all blows over and everybody forgets about it. And watch out for that. We're going to -- no. Nope. No. Yeah, I hear. Okay. We'll be right back.

