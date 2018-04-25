Transcript for Trump's 'bromance' with French President Macron?

So -- frank -- Okay. French president -- Any time. French president macron visited the the white house yesterday. And the guy who lives there was really feeling l'amour. "The Washington post" caught some of the most insane moments. Only a good thing. Thank you. ?????? You're incredible people. Incredible. Thank you. Thank you. I like him a lot. We do have a very special relationship. In fact, I'll get that piece of dandruff off. We have to make him perfect. He is perfect. He is perfect. So the -- "The Washington post" put that together. It's quiz amusing with the very hello, we're making the music. And so, it's kind of interesting, the touchy Feely back and forth. A lot like a first date. He should do wit a couple of -- on the dresser. Leave some money for him. Is that what it means? It means money. I actually, after reading about macron's politics. He's neither left nor right. Pretty moderate. Pro business. Civil servant. Becoming a millionaire and running for office. I think it's a bromance. I think they may have things this common and they like each other. Zli don't believe that. You don't believe that? Why? I'll tell you why. I have a feeling about macron. He's 40 years old. His wife is 65. Yes. Hello. A high school teacher. Maidle schoolteacher. I don't think that means much. Normally, you don't see a man with a woman that age. Trump is 71 or 72 now. He doesn't care about anybody but himself. And macron is young and cares about the Paris accords and the Iranian deal. Think he'll do anything. He'll change the name of Paris to trumpland, if necessary, to get this guy to focus on the world. You think it's strategy? E also went in with Syria. Where are you? It's notable to point that macron's poll numbers are hitting record lows. His ratings about 35% to 40%. Around trump's approval rating. He's as popular as trump is in in country. It's strange more ne to see. Please don't judge. When I was a teenager after 9/11, I called them freedom fries instead of French fries. Because French, the french, France didn't support us in Iraq. Now we're hosting everyone. Not that that's bad thing. I'm pro having a relationship with France at this point. Our politic don't always align. It will be interesting to see where this bromance goes when push comes to shove with things like Syria. They went in with the united States in Syria. So I think we're seeing an actual alliance. That we haven't perhaps seen -- before. We have become -- we -- make relationships with lots of people we have not been alined with. Thats a part of what we do. It helps to create a better place. On the campaign trail, trump was vociferous in his critique of the French. He did the same with chin nap okay, what-ev. Once you saw the parade, he fell in love. He liked that. Not everybody is all over each other. The guys may have been all over each other. But the first lady seemed to be feeling less hand si yesterday. And the cameras caught her trying to avoid a little contact. She's like, stop it, Donny. Stop it. I'm not going to -- I'm not going to hold your hand. Those videos when they capture that, it makes me laugh. At this point, you would think they would have the conversation. There are always cameras on us. Just pretend. I paid you for this. I'm just kidding. I'm just kidding. I'm just kidding. The idea that we can still find those moments. I'm like, come on. Don't you think that hat is the wall around China. Don't kiss me. I'll punch you in the face with this hat. I loved the clothing. The hat reminded me of Beyonce. I'm telling you Melania was in formation. She feels like Beyonce felt when Jay Z was stepping out. I -- she was so -- let's give to it her. She was so sharp-looking yesterday. I mean -- that Michael kors suit. That hat. She always does sflp she's up there with Jackie Kennedy in terms of clothing. Very chic. Why the white in why the white? For the suffragettes? No. Because she looks great in white. She does look beautiful. She did the gorgeous joke. She did an incredible job hosting family during the day when they were planting the tree. The only thing we're focusing on is her hand. It's a hard job. Those days are long. You Vo get up at 4:00 in the morning. You have to have fun with it. You know I have a soft spot for Melania. I feel bad for her. We do, too. I think we all do. Most of the women who marry their men don't anticipate that they're going to be taken in a totally different direction than they thought they were going to go. When you suddenly realize, oh, come on. You try to get it together. When you have somebody that keeps stepping in poo, it's kind of hard. Soy thing she's -- look, I tip my dreads to her. I tip my dreads to her. I would be more of a fan if she hadn't done the birther thing. The birther thing. Everybody at the table has done something hay probably shouldn't have done. But I still love you. You still love it. This morning. This is what happens. She was being a good wife. Yeah, yeah. You try to do what you can. I guess, if you're married. That's why I'm not married. We'll be right back.

