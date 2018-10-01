Transcript for Trump's on-camera White House meeting on DACA legislation

anywhere for at least the next hour. It looked like a bit of a reboot of "The apprentice" yesterday live from D.C. When you know what was broadcasting the negotiations of the immigration bill live on TV. This should be a bipartisan bill. It should be a bill of love truly. I think we can do that. I think this system is a very bad system in terms of getting together. I'm going to leave it up to. ??? Leaving it up to you ??? I mean, a lot of people are wondering was that the "Art of the deal"? Was that it? It seems like he didn't actually know what his position was or what any of -- he didn't seem to know jack booty. Immigration is obviously a big issue for everyone. It's particularly a big issue in this last election cycle. Trump ran on Mexicans are murderers and rapists. Kick them up. Yesterday I was so confused. I was literally reacting. Did he just say he's for a clean DACA bill with Diane Feinstein and Kevin Mccarthy was jumping in. It's really confusing. Ann Coulter is all over it. Let's throw to this clip of Ann Coulter. This was a disaster. It was the lowest day of his presidency. It seems trump thinks he's going to get great press by giving the left everything they want. They're still going to say he's ash dash if anything they are more arguments now. Tucker Carlson went crazy last night as well. Saying what was the point of even running during this election. That was what we kept asking. Why you doing this? I think he did this to show us he's a stable genius and there's no problem, there's no dementia. The 25th amendment is off the table. Like Ann Coulter said I thought man he's really having some problems here. If you're running on the platform he ran on how is that a bill of love. Democrats should be happy. He agreed to what you want. He did. Lindsey graham was called Lindsey Jose, race based nicknames. All of a sudden you're a moderate like me. He's talking about love. Yet 200,000 Sal va dorns are being kicked out. That's temporary status. That's d.r.e.a.m.ers. There's a big difference there? There is. There is a big difference in the eyes of many people. D.r.e.a.m.ers are kids that were brought here through no fault of their own by their adult parents. There's this feeling of compassion, let's not penalize children for the action of their parents. Why did the Sal va dorns come here. No. They got protective status because of the earthquake. There's a difference between how one is viewed. I travel around the country and speak at universities. I've had to hug a lot of d.r.e.a.m.ers. I had to dry their tears. To me yesterday when he said this as surreal as it was and he said you go and bring it to me I'll sign it. I thought they should have just said okay and left the building. Lindsey graham wanted it. Besides the Democrats Lindsey wants it also. So did my father. So did a lot of Republicans. I remember, bush, the last bush -- George W. Was one that wanted a comprehensive dash dare a comprehensive and the Republicans said no. You said Democrats should be happy. We would like to be happy but because the guy in office has a trigger shift that we're good today and we say, well, he did splg great. Tomorrow he'll be like I never said that. He flip-flops. That's fake news. You'll show him saying come on y'all come on in. That's why congress has got to do what they lost the art of doing. In Washington the C word is completely different. It means compromise. They've got to slate, they've got to compromise. The left has to give. The right has to give. There are millions of kids in limbo waiting for this law. We need congress to act before he changes his mind The politics is very tricky. Why do you say that. This was animation and jobs election. I truly believe those were the two platforms he ran on. He'll aye he Nate his base. Watch tucker Carlson. The base is going ape. If you ran and won on build the wall, deport everyone, Mexicans are rapists and crinals. All of a sudden you'll say a bill of love that Jeb Bush was made fun of for saying that. Trump made fun of him. He did. Conservative media made fun of him. The fascinating part of trump if he can sell this, if he can sell DACA and come pre hens if immigration reform he's the cult of personality. He realized this It's a win for the administration. Call his bluff. Put something in front of him. He wants to win. That's it. He just wants to win. He doesn't care how. Will the Russians help? Will these guys help me? He doesn't care so he can I'm a winner. In this case I hope they're fast enough to get this through so we don't have to worry about these kids. It's the fifth deadline. It's all about the base. Pull up the popcorn and beer going forward if he passes that. Once that base goes down the Republican party will abandon him. I'm getting champagne. I'm going expensive. You're so fancy Ana. I'm playing his bass. We'll be right back. ??? Announcer: It's the explosive book that claims itself blowing

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.