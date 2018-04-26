Transcript for Trump's lawyer Michael Cohen pleads the fifth

I didn't know till this morning. We might ask the kids to put some earmuffs on because we'll be talking about you know who in the white house and stormy Daniels. It was just this morning he was on "Fox & friends" about his lawyer Michael Cohen pleading the fifth and he might have accidentally stepped in it. Take a look. Michael would represent me and represent me on some things, he represents me like with this crazy stormy Daniels deal. He represented me and, you know, from what I see, he did absolutely nothing wrong. No one reacted. So do you remember when he said -- well, I'll show you what he said on air force one. Let's just take a look. Did you know about the $130,000 payment to stormy Daniels? No, no. What else? Then why did Michael Cohen take it if there was no truth or -- You have to ask Michael Cohen. Michael is my attorney -- Do you know where he got the money to make that payment? No, I don't know. So do we now understand that he was aware of something was going on with Michael Cohen and stormy Daniels and is it now -- everybody is up front with it? Pretty much admitted it in the first clip. Yeah. That Michael Cohen represented me in the stormy Daniels case. That's the first time we're hearing it. I watched that clip three times because I was waiting for one of the three anchors to react and none of them did. Good poker faces. I mean, I don't know if they understood the import of it. We do. If Michael Cohen paid this hush money $130,000 on president trump's behalf, that's an illegal campaign contribution. There's wiggle room. There is wiggle room but the fact that now he is admitting they have this relationship in reference to stormy Daniels, I mean -- Today is Melania's birthday. Happy birthday, Melania. That was necessary. Come on. That's so mean. What was mean about it? Because -- What was mean about it, Meghan. We all talked about how we like Melania. You're making fun of her pain. I'm not making fun of her. You are. That is just -- You have no sense of humor. Oh, please. It's not that I don't have a sense of humor. It's because I feel bad for our first lady. I thought covered yesterday -- She married this guy that's doing this to her. That's what I have. That's what I have. I mean, you know, it's -- We should take back what we said. I thought yesterday we all said we had a soft spot for her. We should just -- I think what joy is saying, it's sad that her birthday and this is what everyone is -- About him and what a jerk he is. To point out happy birthday, Melania. Your life totally blows. We're going to talk about it on national television. She's aware how bad this. I wish you would understand who the target of my jokes is. That seemed to go -- The audience didn't laugh either. They responded in a -- So sue me. Here's the deal. Here's the deal. Aye-yie-yie. Kids are here today. Michael Cohen has filed the paperwork to plead the fifth amendment but remember when his client, the one we're talking about said on the campaign trail about people who take the fifth. Take a look. Like you see on the mob, right? You see the mob takes the fifth. If you're innocent, why are you taking the fifth amendment? Well, here's the -- but here's the other part. You know, kellyanne Conway said in 2016 most honest people I know are not under FBI investigation. I don't think you can say that anymore. And Sarah Huckabee Sanders said when you're attacking FBI agents because you're under criminal investigation you're losing. So there's a lot -- you know, people shift the way they have to shift I guess to keep a gig but, I mean, I'm curious as to whether his supporters, whether this also doesn't matter to them. I wanted to ask one legal question for sunny. When I saw that he pleaded the fifth, there is a legal reason why in a civil case he would plead the fifth but not incriminate himself in the bigger case where they raided his office. So any lawyer would probably advise him not to -- I think that's absolutely right. You hear it on TV all the time, right? Anything you say can and will be held against you in a court of law and so if he testifies in the civil case, anything he says can and will be held against him in the criminal trial. So it's perfectly appropriate for him to plead the fifth. It's his constitutional right but to whoopi's setup, if you don't have anything to hide -- Well, but, again -- Or to incriminate yourself -- This is what his own people are saying about it so I wonder is it that they don't know what -- why people plead the fifth or they have no idea. I don't -- It's like a big circle -- Like a big -- It's like a big hoo-ha. I don't get it but one person -- It's a reality show. I guess so. I guess so. Criminal prosecution. That makes it exciting. Part of the problem he's trying to belittle his relationship with Michael Cohen and Michael Cohen said to "Vanity fair" I'm the guy that would take a bullet for the president. I'd never walk away. Donald Trump attended Cohen's children's bar and bat mitzvahs. You're not doing that if you're not close friends. Trump isn't close to him. I mean, that's -- He has tome lawyers. He said about his supporters, he could take a bullet on fifth avenue and they would still follow him. I don't see that -- He said he could shoot somebody. That was the other one. He could shoot somebody and they would still follow him. I think that's true and goes for the Republican party. Don't you think people care, though, now at least now that he's sort of flip-flopping so much about the stormy Daniels and he's the subject of an FBI investigation and his attorney -- Meghan said -- Who cares. Not we but the discourse in general is about one more little thing. Until there's the big this is out here -- Until the indictment comes down.

