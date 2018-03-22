Transcript for Trump's lead attorney John Dowd resigns

So the news just broke that the white house resident's lead lawyer for the special counsel investigation, John dowd, has resigned. Yeah. Mm-mm S. He's the one that went out and said that Mueller should stop the investigation immediately. Now Paul Ryan and some of the other Republicans are saying we have assurances that Mueller will continue to do his job. Why do we think this guy resigned? I guess there was pressure on him at this point because the Republicans are saying, no, no, no. It's interesting because he had a pretty good reputation in D.C. Circles for a long time, John dowd. I was actually fascinated that he was chosen or agreed to be trump's lair. I don't know if it's this is all too much or I know too much. One ,hing people are saying is that dowd had considered leaving several times in recent months because he concluded that trump was increasingly ignoring his advice. Trump wants to sit down with this special counsel's office even though dowd thinks it's a bad idea which I agree it's a bad idea. Because he knows he's going to lie under oath and that will be percentajury. With him speaking up I think that Mueller investigation should stop caused a lot of unnecessary harm for the trump administration to say, oh, my gosh, and all the Republicans like we said had to come out and speak. I think that was so monumental because he had to apologize and backtrack. It's good though. He forced the Republicans to say that. There's some legislation that's being pushed by I believe it was Lindsey graham, right? Saying that there should be a law that you cannot fire Mueller. The Republicans are saying, no, no, no. Mcconnell's like, no, it's not going to happen, don't worry about it. I'm not so sure. You disagree? It's not that I disagree that it's not out of the realm of possibility but I think if it did happen it would be cataclysmic for our country, a constitutional crises by the likes we haven't seen since Nixon and it would be horrific for this country. When he fired Comey it wasn't. Comey's not Mueller. All right. Stay tuned y'all becauseou know -- Do you want to see me have an aneurism on live TV? No, I don't. Announcer: Jaina Lee Ortiz

