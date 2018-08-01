Transcript for Women take center stage at the Golden Globes

So the golden globes were last night. Seth Meyers hosted a show dominated by the me too movement. Stars wore black. Some escorted activist like tarana Burke the originator of the movement what did you think of the show? Solve some of it was entertaining. Seth did a good job. It's tricky business. He pulled it off. A couple times it was -- Too soon. Kevin spacey, I wasn't thrilled with that joke. I thought it was pretty good. I thought "The crown" should have won something and "The post." "Lady bird" I thought was okay. "I Tonya" didn't get anything. It got best supporting I think. Allison Janney. "Get out" was a Monday mental film. I loved it. I was surprised. I can't talk about movies. I'm a political junky. I live in a bubble. These women have a huge platform. This is the entertainment industry that has been over proportionately struck and affected by this me too and sexual harassment allegations. I think it was a good thing they were not only speaking for the movie industry, but also bringing in domestic workers. It wasn't only about Hollywood stars. It was about larger movement. What's the follow up for these people? I have the same question. Not that it's not great they're all wearing black and bringing these activists to the red carpet. It was totally appropriate. My question is what's the next step? There was no female host. I would have preferred -- I believe Natalie portman called out no female directors were no, ma'am dated. Greta Gerwig's movie won a golden globe. Still a lot of work to do. Some of these women, Shonda rhimes, Eva Longoria are part of this movement of this organization. What organization? They raised $15 million for women who don't have the funds to bring legal actions. They're making changes when it comes to agencies and Hollywood where they want 50/50 representation of men and women among the big agencies. As you know they're male dominated. Who's going to protect the worker at McDonald? They want to do it through the legal fund. I think the next step is important. It was interesting to me that it was an entire night of protest from the acceptance speeches to the monologue to the clothing. We heard that criticism actors need to stay quiet. When I watch an award show I want to see speeches and not political activism. I wonder if we're in a place actors must do this and use the platform? No. Actors don't have to. Not everybody is cut out to do it. There weren't that many who did. I'm sorry. There weren't that many who did. They were all wearing black as part of protest. That's easy. The part is where do we go from here. I think women are watching out for women. At McDonald's the women working there are looking out for each other. They know it's okay to have each other's back. There is a conversation that is happening in the country now that says it is very dangerous for men to sexually harass women. You will lose your job. That for me was the most important thing, the consequence of it. Right. Now, we have women talking to other women saying how you doing, do you need me to back you up, can I be there for you? That's what's happening. It's on a small scale, yeah. We don't hear a lot about it because these women aren't in front of a camera. I'm thrilled the conversation is happening and that is no longer the norm not to tell. Not to talk. It is not longer -- We no longer accept that as the Normal. Women saying to other women we'll back you up. We will stand with you. You've must tell. In order to get this person out of here, we need to say here's what happened. Here's who did it and we're not going to take it. I think that's what the next step may be. So that may be all you hear from me today. You're out of breath. Just wanna lay down.

