Joy Behar is among today’s leading comic talents. Whether performing standup comedy or interviewing politicians and artists, she is an original voice and leading woman on both stage and screen.

She was a member of the original cast of “The View” for sixteen years returning to co-hosts in September 2015. The award winning program premiered in August, 1997. Along with the 2009 Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Talk Show Host, she is also the recipient of three MAC awards, a CableAce award, and a 2000 GLAAD award for her outstanding friendship to the Gay community.

On TV, she starred in two HBO specials, and was a regular on the series “Baby Boom.” She recently appeared in Woody Allen’s Amazon series, “Crisis in Six Scenes.”

In June 2016, Behar was inducted into the Brooklyn Walk of Fame at the Brooklyn Botanic Garden joining an impressive list of Brooklynites honored for their distinguished work in entertainment, sports, media and the arts.

Behar has hosted her own shows including a call in radio show on WABC, “The Joy Behar Show” on HLN and “Say Anything” on Current TV.

Her film appearances include “Cookie,” with Peter Falk, “This is My Life,” directed by Nora Ephron and Woody Allen’s “Manhattan Murder Mystery. “

In theater, she starred in Nicky Silver’s play, “The Food Chain” for which she earned rave reviews and also in the critically acclaimed play, “The Vagina Monologues.” She also wrote and performed in her own solo show, “Me, My, Mouth and I” at the Cherry Lane Theatre.

Behar has written five books, including two children’s books and her newest book, “The Great Gasbag: An A-to-Z Study Guide to Surviving Trump World” released on October 24, 2017.