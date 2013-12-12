Nelson Mandela News
-
Nelson Mandela Dead: Icon of Anti-Apartheid Movement Dies at 95
Nelson Mandela, the former South African president whose stubborn defiance survived 27 years in prison and led to the dismantling of the country's racist and brutal apartheid system, has died. Mandela was 95 years old. Mandela had a number of issues with
-
What Did the Mandela Interpreter Really Sign?
Jimmy Kimmel has a sign language interpreter make sense of gestures from Tuesday's memorial.
-
A Post-Election Healing Plan? College Class Comes up Short
A class challenging theology students to come up with a path to post-election reconciliation illustrates the divide in America after the election of Donald Trump
-
Remembering Boxing Legend Muhammad Ali: Part 3
Muhammad Ali, who died on June 3, 2016, was born Cassius Clay in the city of Louisville, Kentucky.
-
A Look at Fidel Castro's Controversial Legacy in Cuba
For almost five decades, Communist revolutionary Fidel Castro ruled the island nation of Cuba and was a thorn in the side of some United States presidents who viewed his tyrannical military state as a near and present threat to freedom in the Western world. Under his leadership, the small country
-
Fidel Castro's Death Highlights Historic Rift in US, Cuba Relations
ABC News' Jim Avila and Martha Raddatz report the latest news on the Cuban dictator's death.
-
Special Report: Former Cuban President Fidel Castro Has Died
Cuban President Raul Castro has just announced this his brother, former Cuban president Fidel Castro has died.
-
Hot-starting Clippers only want to talk about need to get better
LOS ANGELES -- It really is hard to find a narrative that LA Clippers coach Doc Rivers isn't willing to indulge in. The other night he even asked a group of journalism students from USC, who were observing his postgame news conference, for extra questions at the end of what had already been a
-
Inside the Lives of Reporters on the Campaign Trail
ABC's campaign reporters detail their time spent following the two presidential candidates on the campaign trail.
-
'Enthusiasm Unknown to Mankind' shows Harbaugh, Michigan in different light
No one outside of Jim Harbaugh's family and coaching staff had more face time with the Michigan head coach during his first year on the job than Pulitzer-winning photographer David Turnley. Turnley's nearly four decades as a professional photographer have sent him all over the world. He has heard