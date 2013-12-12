Nelson Mandela News
Nelson Mandela Dead: Icon of Anti-Apartheid Movement Dies at 95
Nelson Mandela, the former South African president whose stubborn defiance survived 27 years in prison and led to the dismantling of the country's racist and brutal apartheid system, has died. Mandela was 95 years old. Mandela had a number of issues with
What Did the Mandela Interpreter Really Sign?
Jimmy Kimmel has a sign language interpreter make sense of gestures from Tuesday's memorial.
White House Daughters Go Above the Fray of Partisan Politics
Bush Daughters write a heartfelt letter to the Obama sisters as they get ready to resume life outside the White House.
Bush Daughters Pen Letter of Advice to Malia, Sasha Obama on Life After the White House
Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Bush , no strangers to life after the White House, have told Malia and Sasha Obama that after Inauguration Day on Jan. 20, they will, "Be writing the story of your lives, beyond the shadow of your famous parents." The very personal advice from the twin daughters of
'Afro-Palestinians' Forge a Unique Identity in Israel
In Jerusalem's 'African Quarter,' little-known community of Arab families of African descent forges its identity
Paralyzed New York Detective Who Became Voice for Peace Dies
A New York Police Department detective who was paralyzed by a teenage shooter's bullet but publicly forgave the shooter and became an international voice for peace has died
'We Have Made Mistakes,' South Africa President Tells Party
'We have made mistakes,' South Africa's scandal-ridden president tells party; Who leads next?
Remembering Boxing Legend Muhammad Ali: Part 3
Muhammad Ali, who died on June 3, 2016, was born Cassius Clay in the city of Louisville, Kentucky.