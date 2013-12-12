Home>Topics>News>History>Nelson Mandela

Nelson Mandela News

  1. Nelson Mandela, the former South African president whose stubborn defiance survived 27 years in prison and led to the dismantling of the country's racist and brutal apartheid system, has died. Mandela was 95 years old. Mandela had a number of issues with

  1. News
  2. Videos

  1. Jimmy Kimmel has a sign language interpreter make sense of gestures from Tuesday's memorial.

  2. Bush Daughters write a heartfelt letter to the Obama sisters as they get ready to resume life outside the White House.

  3. New York City's mayor says a police officer best known for forgiving a teenage gunman who left him paralyzed in 1986 inspired a city by devoting his life to promoting peace

  4. Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Bush , no strangers to life after the White House, have told Malia and Sasha Obama that after Inauguration Day on Jan. 20, they will, "Be writing the story of your lives, beyond the shadow of your famous parents." The very personal advice from the twin daughters of

  5. In Jerusalem's 'African Quarter,' little-known community of Arab families of African descent forges its identity

  6. A New York Police Department detective who was paralyzed by a teenage shooter's bullet but publicly forgave the shooter and became an international voice for peace has died

  7. A New York Police Department detective who was paralyzed by a teenage shooter's bullet but publicly forgave the shooter and became an international voice for peace has died

  8. 'We have made mistakes,' South Africa's scandal-ridden president tells party; Who leads next?

  9. Muhammad Ali, who died on June 3, 2016, was born Cassius Clay in the city of Louisville, Kentucky.

Prev12345

Hot Right Now

 
 