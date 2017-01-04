Immigration Reform News
Jon Stewart Says Donald Trump 'Can't Ruin Everything'
Satirical comedian tries to quell fears about the next four years with a Trump presidency.
-
Obama Racial Legacy: Pride, Promise, Regret _ and Deep Rift
As the nation's first black president, Obama brought pride and hope to the White House, but some say his legacy as a pioneer is clouded by racial backlash and deep divisions along black-white lines
-
Obama Racial Legacy: Pride, Promise, Regret _ and Deep Rift
As the nation's first black president, Obama brought pride and hope to the White House, but some say his legacy as a pioneer is clouded by racial backlash and deep divisions along black-white lines
-
Obama Racial Legacy: Pride, Promise, Regret _ and Deep Rift
As the nation's first black president, Obama brought pride and hope to the White House, but some say his legacy as a pioneer is clouded by racial backlash and deep divisions along black-white lines
-
Gen. David Petraeus on Whether He Voted for Trump: 'I Don't Vote'
Former CIA Director David Petraeus sits down with George Stephanopoulos on "This Week."
-
Trump Says He 'Had a Lot of Fun Fighting' Hillary Clinton
While President-elect Donald Trump teased an action plan for his administration at his first post-election rally Thursday in Cincinnati, Ohio, he spent most of the evening taking a victory lap, touting his election night win over two dozen times as he recounted his campaign successes and mocked the
-
Book Excerpt: Bernie Sanders' 'Our Revolution'
From OUR REVOLUTION: A Future to Believe In by Bernie Sanders . Copyright © 2016 by the author and reprinted with permission of Thomas Dunne Books, an imprint of St. Martin’s Press, LLC. INTRODUCTION When we began our race for the presidency in April 2015, we were considered by the political
-
Young Immigrants Who Came Out of Shadows Now Fear Having to Go Back In
They remember exactly where they were when it was announced. President Obama in the Rose Garden on June 15, 2012, talking directly to the camera as he gave young people who were brought to the U.S. as undocumented immigrant children a way to get free of the constant fear of deportation. “It makes
-
What Jeff Sessions Has Said About Race and Civil Rights
The man who Donald Trump has tapped as his nominee for attorney general, Sen. Jeff Sessions , R-Ala., is being criticized anew for decades-old allegations that he made racist remarks as a federal prosecutor in his home state. Even then, Sessions insisted he harbored no racial bias and disputed the