Immigration Reform News
Obama Helped Bring Back Economy, Restless Voters Chose Trump
Barack Obama's first job as president was to piece together the shards of a shattered U.S. economy
Jon Stewart Says Donald Trump 'Can't Ruin Everything'
Satirical comedian tries to quell fears about the next four years with a Trump presidency.
Gen. David Petraeus on Whether He Voted for Trump: 'I Don't Vote'
Former CIA Director David Petraeus sits down with George Stephanopoulos on "This Week."
Trump Says He 'Had a Lot of Fun Fighting' Hillary Clinton
While President-elect Donald Trump teased an action plan for his administration at his first post-election rally Thursday in Cincinnati, Ohio, he spent most of the evening taking a victory lap, touting his election night win over two dozen times as he recounted his campaign successes and mocked the
Book Excerpt: Bernie Sanders' 'Our Revolution'
From OUR REVOLUTION: A Future to Believe In by Bernie Sanders . Copyright © 2016 by the author and reprinted with permission of Thomas Dunne Books, an imprint of St. Martin’s Press, LLC. INTRODUCTION When we began our race for the presidency in April 2015, we were considered by the political
Young Immigrants Who Came Out of Shadows Now Fear Having to Go Back In
They remember exactly where they were when it was announced. President Obama in the Rose Garden on June 15, 2012, talking directly to the camera as he gave young people who were brought to the U.S. as undocumented immigrant children a way to get free of the constant fear of deportation. “It makes
What Jeff Sessions Has Said About Race and Civil Rights
The man who Donald Trump has tapped as his nominee for attorney general, Sen. Jeff Sessions , R-Ala., is being criticized anew for decades-old allegations that he made racist remarks as a federal prosecutor in his home state. Even then, Sessions insisted he harbored no racial bias and disputed the
Donald Trump Son-in-Law Jared Kushner Has Not Applied for White House Role, Adviser Says
Jared Kushner has not applied for a role in the administration of President-elect Donald Trump , nor has he applied for security clearance, Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway said today. “He has not applied for anything formally and I just think many of these press reports are false and inaccurate,”