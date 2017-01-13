Immigration Reform News
In Unprecedented Move, Sen. Cory Booker to Testify Against Jeff Sessions
Senator Cory Booker is so opposed to Donald Trump’s pick for attorney general that the New Jersey Democrat is willing to break precedent. Tomorrow, Booker plans to give testimony in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee as to why he believes Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions should not be the next
Immigrant Groups to Rally Against Trump's Planned Crackdown
Immigrant rights advocates are planning demonstrations against President-elect Donald Trump's pledged hard line on immigration
The Latest: Ryan Seeking Answers for Some Worried Immigrants
House Speaker Paul Ryan says Congress and Donald Trump's transition team are trying to come up with a solution for young immigrants brought illegally to the country as kids
The Latest: Feinstein Says She Has Had a Pacemaker Implanted
California Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein is resting at home after having a pacemaker installed this week
Sen. Sessions Faces Questions on Immigration, Possible Clinton Probe and Policing
Klein: Hearing Was More About Trump than Sessions
I'd Stand up to Trump as AG, Sessions Tells Senators
Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions vowed on Tuesday to stay independent from the White House and stand up to Donald Trump as attorney general
Iraqi-American Talks Immigration Reform and Prospective Attorney General Jeff Sessions
ABC News' Josh Haskell talks to an attendee at the confirmation hearing for Sen. Sessions.
Democrats to Challenge Sessions on Immigration, Civil Rights
Senate Democrats will challenge President-elect Donald Trump's pick for attorney general when he appears before the Senate Judiciary Committee over his hard-line stand on immigration, past record on civil rights and whether he supports community policing