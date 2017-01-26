Home>Topics>News>Immigration>Immigration Reform

  1. President Trump 's executive order that temporarily bans entry into the U.S. of all refugees and of immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries brought reactions from across the country and around the world. The Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society in the U.S. called it "unconscionable for Trump to

  1. Immigration reform has raised deportation concerns, particularly with children who were raised in the United States.

  2. In living rooms, cafes and offices, people across America watched Donald Trump become the nation's 45th president

  3. OC president ABC news I'm here next to Rosie Perez did great Oscar nominated Rosie arrived at U united we stand. Rally here slumped power. What exactly does it is the purpose of this rally and what are you hoping to achieve. We'll to rally the troops to rally America to say that we have a voice and

  4. I outlined. Old new immigration reform to create prosperity and opportunity. For all of our people. Especially. Those who have the Delhi's. We will begin removing the more than two million criminal illegal immigrants from the country. Deport all criminal aliens and dismantle every last criminal

  5. Senator Cory Booker is so opposed to Donald Trump’s pick for attorney general that the New Jersey Democrat is willing to break precedent. Tomorrow, Booker plans to give testimony in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee as to why he believes Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions should not be the next

  6. She frowned when he get your take on this in just the second to but let's get real quick bring in our calling down in DC. Rick Klein ABC's political director is joining us there he had been watching keeping a close I. On this hearing as well Rick what are your top line so far kind of stands out to

  7. I think I know the answer to this but as attorney general just what would like her verbal commitment here to continue to do what you as always done. And that's put to safety and security of the American people first and you'll continue to work with us. In a cooperative fashion to make sure that all

  8. ABC News' Josh Haskell talks to an attendee at the confirmation hearing for Sen. Sessions.

  9. Satirical comedian tries to quell fears about the next four years with a Trump presidency.

