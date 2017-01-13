Gay Marriage News
'Reality TV' Campaigning Is Part of New Political World
A young New York City councilman is allowing a documentary film crew to shadow him as he considers a run against Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio
Malta Church Goes Beyond Pope in Remarriage Guidelines
The Vatican is making clear Pope Francis supports letting divorced and civilly remarried Catholics receive Communion in certain cases by publishing a set of new guidelines in the pope's own newspaper that go beyond even what he has said
In Tearful Farewell, Obama Awards Biden the Medal of Freedom
Vice President Joe Biden got a big surprise at a White House gathering when President Barack Obama bestowed upon him the Presidential Medal of Freedom
Sen. Sessions' Former Colleagues Describe 'Good, Christian Man'
Willie Huntley and William Smith testified on behalf of the nominee for U.S. attorney general.
Gay Teacher Sues Over Firing From North Carolina High School
A gay teacher has sued a Roman Catholic school in North Carolina for firing him after he announced his wedding to a man
Twitter: Obama's 'Thank You' Tweet His Most Popular Ever
President Barack Obama's tweet following his farewell address to the nation has become the most popular post on the presidential account
Former Dallas Police Responds to Sessions' Remarks on Policing
ABC News' Amna Nawaz interviews former Dallas Police Chief, David Brown about Senator Jeff Sessions' confirmation hearing.
North Dakota Rejects Changes to Reflect Gay Marriage Ruling
North Dakota's Republican-led Senate has rejected a measure that would have changed state law to reflect the U.S. Supreme Court's 2015 decision that declared same-sex couples have the right to marry
Sen. Jeff Sessions' Confirmation Hearing: The Key (and Controversial) Moments
Jeff Sessions was on the offense today -- to a certain degree. The Republican senator from Alabama, who is Donald Trump's pick to be the next U.S. attorney general, vehemently disputed "amazing" allegations that he harbors racial bias and claimed he understands the struggles of LGBT Americans. But