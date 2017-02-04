Home>Topics>News>Issues>Gay Marriage

Gay Marriage News

  1. Federal judges on opposite coasts are due Friday to hear legal arguments defending President Donald Trump's travel ban on citizens from seven predominantly Muslim countries

  1. News
  2. Videos

  1. A look at Supreme Court nominee's judicial philosophy _ from federalism to originalism

  2. Judge Neil Gorsuch has modeled his conservative constitutionalist views after Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, the man he has been chosen to replace on the high court

  3. Today in History Today is Saturday, Feb. 4, the 35th day of 2017. There are 330 days left in the year. Today's Highlight in History: On Feb. 4, 1789, electors chose George Washington to be the first president of the United States. On this date: In 1783, Britain's King George III proclaimed a formal

  4. President Donald Trump vowed Thursday to repeal a rarely enforced IRS rule that says pastors who endorse candidates from the pulpit risk losing their tax-exempt status

  5. The president promised religious leaders he will "totally destroy" the Johnson Amendment separating religion and politics.

  6. Federal judges on opposite coasts are due Friday to hear legal arguments defending President Donald Trump's travel ban on citizens from seven predominantly Muslim countries

  7. Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley is naming six finalists for the U.S. Senate seat now held by attorney general nominee Jeff Sessions

  8. Malta, long a bastion of conservative social norms dictated by the influential Catholic church, has rapidly transformed itself into a model for LGBT rights

Prev12345

Hot Right Now

 
 