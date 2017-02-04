Gay Marriage News
Federal Judges to Hear Arguments Defending Trump Travel Ban
Federal judges on opposite coasts are due Friday to hear legal arguments defending President Donald Trump's travel ban on citizens from seven predominantly Muslim countries
A Look at Supreme Court Nominee's Judicial Philosophy
A look at Supreme Court nominee's judicial philosophy _ from federalism to originalism
Trump's Supreme Court Pick Wary of 'Politicians With Robes'
Judge Neil Gorsuch has modeled his conservative constitutionalist views after Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, the man he has been chosen to replace on the high court
Today in History
Today in History Today is Saturday, Feb. 4, the 35th day of 2017. There are 330 days left in the year. Today's Highlight in History: On Feb. 4, 1789, electors chose George Washington to be the first president of the United States. On this date: In 1783, Britain's King George III proclaimed a formal
Trump Pledges to End Political Limits on Churches
President Donald Trump vowed Thursday to repeal a rarely enforced IRS rule that says pastors who endorse candidates from the pulpit risk losing their tax-exempt status
President Trump Attends First National Prayer Breakfast
The president promised religious leaders he will "totally destroy" the Johnson Amendment separating religion and politics.
Alabama Governor Names 6 Finalists for US Senate Seat
Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley is naming six finalists for the U.S. Senate seat now held by attorney general nominee Jeff Sessions
Once-Conservative Malta Leaps Ahead on LGBT Rights
Malta, long a bastion of conservative social norms dictated by the influential Catholic church, has rapidly transformed itself into a model for LGBT rights