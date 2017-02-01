Gay Marriage News
President Trump Nominates Judge Neil Gorsuch to Supreme Court
Gorsuch, who was nominated by President George W. Bush to his current post on the 10th Circuit, previously clerked for a sitting Supreme Court justice.
Trump Urges Senate to Change Rules, Push Through Court Pick
President Donald Trump urges Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to change the rules of the Senate if necessary to push through his Supreme Court pick, Judge Neil Gorsuch
Trump Taps Conservative Judge Neil Gorsuch for Supreme Court
President Donald Trump nominated Neil Gorsuch, a fast-rising conservative judge with a writer's flair, to the Supreme Court on Tuesday, setting up a fierce fight with Democrats over a jurist who could shape America's legal landscape for decades to come
Pres. Trump Fires Acting Attorney General Sally Yates
Differing views on the termination of acting attorney general sparks a heated debate.
White House Says It Won't Roll Back LGBTQ Protections
President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he won't roll back federal workplace protections for gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender and queer people, giving a rare nod of approval to President Barack Obama's work on the issue
Minnesota Gov. Dayton, 69, Collapses During Speech
Gov. Mark Dayton collapsed while delivering his State of the State speech on Monday, striking his head on a lectern
Texas Court Hearing Case to Limit Gay Marriage Legalization
The Texas Supreme Court has agreed to hear a Houston case that top conservatives hope will provide an opening to challenge the landmark 2015 ruling legalizing gay marriage nationwide
Protesters Gather in Washington on Inauguration Day
ABC News' Serena Marshall talks with protesters frustrated with the electoral process at the inauguration of President-elect Trump.
Pence Protesters Twerk Their Way Through DC
A crowd of 200 danced their way to Vice President-elect Mike Pence's house on Wednesday in Washington, D.C ., in protest of what they view as his anti-LGBTQ agenda. "Let's show Daddy Pence who is boss," shouted organizer Firas Nasr to the group that met at the Friendship Heights Metro Station to