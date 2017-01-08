Gay Marriage News
ARCHIVAL VIDEO: President Obama Announces His Support for Same Sex Marriage in 2012
May 9, 2012: President Obama discusses same sex marriage with Robin Roberts.
LGBT Activists Brace for Efforts to Undermine Their Gains
After major victories in recent years, LGBT activists are bracing for a different task in 2017 _ trying to prevent Republicans in Congress and state legislatures from undermining those gains
LGBT Activists View Obama as Staunch Champion of Their Cause
As Barack Obama's time in office nears its end, LGBT activists are hailing him _ among all of the nation's presidents _ as the greatest champion of their rights and well-being
Menendez Family Turmoil in Beverly Hills: Part 3
Family members and friends said Jose and Kitty Menendez's marriage was on the rocks and that Jose saw his sons as disappointments.
No Plans for Future Mississippi Picnics in NYC, Group Says
Organizers say they are not planning to continue the annual picnic that brought Mississippi catfish and blues to New York
In Red States, Businesses Gearing up to Fight Bathroom Bills
Tennessee businesses have banded together to try to convince their state legislators to snub laws similar to infamous bathroom bill in North Carolina, which has consumed that state's politics for months and scared off businesses and sporting events
Grand Old Party? Donald Trump Remaking GOP in His Image
President-elect Donald Trump is remaking the Republican Party in his own image and backing a populist agenda that sometimes clashes with core conservatives
A Lawmaker's Solution for Marriage Debate: Remove the State
A Republican Missouri lawmaker says he has a solution to end tense debates over same-sex marriage