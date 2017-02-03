Gay Marriage News
Federal Judges to Hear Arguments Defending Trump Travel Ban
Federal judges on opposite coasts are due Friday to hear legal arguments defending President Donald Trump's travel ban on citizens from seven predominantly Muslim countries
Trump Pledges to End Political Limits on Churches
President Donald Trump vowed Thursday to repeal a rarely enforced IRS rule that says pastors who endorse candidates from the pulpit risk losing their tax-exempt status
President Trump Attends First National Prayer Breakfast
The president promised religious leaders he will "totally destroy" the Johnson Amendment separating religion and politics.
Alabama Governor Names 6 Finalists for US Senate Seat
Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley is naming six finalists for the U.S. Senate seat now held by attorney general nominee Jeff Sessions
Once-Conservative Malta Leaps Ahead on LGBT Rights
Malta, long a bastion of conservative social norms dictated by the influential Catholic church, has rapidly transformed itself into a model for LGBT rights
Trump Executive Order Draft Could Curtail LGBT Rights
A draft of an executive order on "religious freedom" is circulating inside the Trump administration, outlining a potential weakening of protections designed to shield LGBT individuals from discrimination, according to a copy of the proposed order obtained by ABC News. The order –- which may never
Senate Preparing for Battle Over SCOTUS Nominee
President Trump told the Senate GOP to "go nuclear" and end the filibuster rule over Supreme Court nominees if Democrats will not OK Judge Neil Gorsuch.