Gay Marriage News
-
Clinton FBI Director Backs Trump's Attorney General Pick Jeff Sessions, Defends His Records on Civil Rights
The campaign to rally support for Donald Trump ’s pick to head the Justice Department is growing, with former FBI Director Louis Freeh, who served under President Bill Clinton , now joining the effort. In a letter to the Senate Judiciary Committee, Freeh offered his “strong recommendation” that
-
Grand Old Party? Donald Trump Remaking GOP in His Image
President-elect Donald Trump is remaking the Republican Party in his own image and backing a populist agenda that sometimes clashes with core conservatives
-
A Lawmaker's Solution for Marriage Debate: Remove the State
A Republican Missouri lawmaker says he has a solution to end tense debates over same-sex marriage
-
Indiana University Same-Sex Partner Benefits End Dec. 31
More than 20 Indiana University employees will lose health care coverage if they don't marry their same-sex partners by the end of the month
-
Van Explodes Outside Office of Australian Christian Lobby
A van carrying gas cylinders exploded outside the headquarters of a Christian lobbying group in Australia's capital, though there did not appear to be any political motivations behind the incident, police said Thursday
-
Court Says Gay Couple Can Revoke Adoption in Order to Marry
A Pennsylvania court is giving the OK for a gay couple to dissolve their 2012 adoption so they can get married
-
Jennifer Jacobs Says Trump Team 'Truly Believes' Anything About Russian Hacks 'Delegitimizes His Presidency'
ABC News' Powerhouse Roundtable dives into the political implications of Russian hacking.
-
The Official Coming-Out Party
Editor's note: This story contains explicit language. Billy Kennedy doesn't look up from his scotch when he's presented with the microphone. It's after midnight on a Friday in July at IronWorks, a restaurant and lounge that doubles as a clubhouse for a modest executive golf course in an older
-
CNN's Van Jones Discusses Division Between Trump Supporters and Democrats
Van Jones stops by "The View" to talk about the growing political divide in the United States.