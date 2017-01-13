Home>Topics>News>Issues>Gay Marriage

Gay Marriage News

  1. A young New York City councilman is allowing a documentary film crew to shadow him as he considers a run against Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio

  1. The Vatican is making clear Pope Francis supports letting divorced and civilly remarried Catholics receive Communion in certain cases by publishing a set of new guidelines in the pope's own newspaper that go beyond even what he has said

  2. Vice President Joe Biden got a big surprise at a White House gathering when President Barack Obama bestowed upon him the Presidential Medal of Freedom

  3. Willie Huntley and William Smith testified on behalf of the nominee for U.S. attorney general.

  4. A gay teacher has sued a Roman Catholic school in North Carolina for firing him after he announced his wedding to a man

  5. President Barack Obama's tweet following his farewell address to the nation has become the most popular post on the presidential account

  6. ABC News' Amna Nawaz interviews former Dallas Police Chief, David Brown about Senator Jeff Sessions' confirmation hearing.

  7. North Dakota's Republican-led Senate has rejected a measure that would have changed state law to reflect the U.S. Supreme Court's 2015 decision that declared same-sex couples have the right to marry

  8. Jeff Sessions was on the offense today -- to a certain degree. The Republican senator from Alabama, who is Donald Trump's pick to be the next U.S. attorney general, vehemently disputed "amazing" allegations that he harbors racial bias and claimed he understands the struggles of LGBT Americans. But

