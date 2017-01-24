Gay Marriage News
Protesters Gather in Washington on Inauguration Day
ABC News' Serena Marshall talks with protesters frustrated with the electoral process at the inauguration of President-elect Trump.
-
Minnesota Gov. Dayton, 69, Collapses During Speech
Gov. Mark Dayton collapsed while delivering his State of the State speech on Monday, striking his head on a lectern
-
Texas Court Hearing Case to Limit Gay Marriage Legalization
The Texas Supreme Court has agreed to hear a Houston case that top conservatives hope will provide an opening to challenge the landmark 2015 ruling legalizing gay marriage nationwide
-
Pence Protesters Twerk Their Way Through DC
A crowd of 200 danced their way to Vice President-elect Mike Pence's house on Wednesday in Washington, D.C ., in protest of what they view as his anti-LGBTQ agenda. "Let's show Daddy Pence who is boss," shouted organizer Firas Nasr to the group that met at the Friendship Heights Metro Station to
-
Trump's America: Rural-Urban Divide in Georgia
In Georgia, two entrepreneurs _ one white, female and rural, the other black, male and urban _ share confidence that Trump will be good for business, but they don't agree on much else
-
North Carolina Business Increasingly Refereed With a Gavel
As North Carolina's political split widens, state business is increasingly being refereed with a judge's gavel
-
Trump's America: Rural-Urban Divide in Georgia
In Georgia, two entrepreneurs _ one white, female and rural, the other black, male and urban _ share confidence that Trump will be good for business, but they don't agree on much else
-
DeVos to Face Questions Over Schools, Conservative Activism
Charter school advocate Betsy DeVos is expected to push for an expansion of school choice programs if confirmed as education secretary, prompting pushback by teachers unions
-
DeVos to Face Questions Over Schools, Conservative Activism
Charter school advocate Betsy DeVos is expected to push for an expansion of school choice programs if confirmed as education secretary, prompting pushback by teachers unions