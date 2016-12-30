Minimum Wage News
New Laws Going Into Effect at the Stroke of Midnight
In the New Year you will be able to legally smoke marijuana in 4 more states and also hunt catfish with a pitchfork in Illinois.
-
10 Things to Know for Friday
Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Friday: 1. OBAMA ANNOUNCES SANCTIONS AGAINST RUSSIA AFTER CYBERATTACKS The US administration kicks out 35 Russian officials it believes to be intelligence operatives and closes down two Russian-owned
-
Pay to Rise for Millions as 19 States Increase Minimum Wage
It will be a happy New Year indeed for millions of the lowest-paid U.S. workers. Nineteen states, including New York and California, will ring in the year with an increase in the minimum wage . Massachusetts and Washington state will have the highest new minimum wages in the country, at $11 per
-
Business Highlights
AP Explains: Did Trump just create 8,000 jobs? WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump gave himself kudos for the creation of 8,000 new U.S. jobs by a Japanese tech mogul, saying it was proof of "the spirit and the hope" stirred by his presidential win. But for those particular jobs, Trump was basically
-
Tangled in Fraud Probe, 100s Face Loss of Disability Checks
Accusations that a lawyer perpetrated a huge fraud have led the government to seek an end to disability checks for hundreds of people in coal country
-
Great Expectations: Small Businesses Upbeat About 2017
Donald Trump's election as president has made many small business owners more upbeat about 2017
-
Spare a Dime? Cities Install Meters to Combat Panhandling
In cities across the country, parking-style meters collect loose change from donors in an attempt to cut down on panhandling
-
Venezuela Military Trafficking Food as Country Goes Hungry
The Venezuelan military is using its control over the national food supply to make money, even as millions of citizens go hungry or even starve, an AP investigation has found
-
New California Laws Bump up Minimum Wage , Tighten Gun Rules
New California laws taking effect in the new year will bump up the minimum wage, ban the use of "Redskins" as the name of a school team or mascot, and tighten restrictions on assault weapons
-
Advocates Vow to Continue Work in Minnesota Somali Community
Those at the forefront of efforts to counter terror recruiting by providing positive opportunities for Somali youth in Minnesota say they'll continue the work they started