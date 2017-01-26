Minimum Wage News
DACA Recipients Stand in Solidarity at Women's March
Many young immigrants were protected from deportation by the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.
Judge Rejects $80M Penalty in Wal-Mart Truck Drivers Lawsuit
A federal judge in San Francisco won't force Wal-Mart to pay $80 million in damages in a lawsuit alleging the retail giant failed to pay hundreds of California truck drivers minimum wage for certain tasks
California Governor Defiant in Face of Trump Agenda
Gov. Jerry Brown is forcefully defending California's efforts to curb global warming, protect immigrants and expand health care, and he is vowing to fight the Trump administration if it tries to roll back the state's accomplishments
Trump Courts Business, Labor in Delicate Balancing Act
President Donald Trump is seeking a delicate balance between American businesses and the working class voters who propelled his march to the White House
Minnesota Gov. Dayton, 69, Collapses During Speech
Gov. Mark Dayton collapsed while delivering his State of the State speech on Monday, striking his head on a lectern
Other Provocative Remarks by Maine's Governor Over the Years
Republican Gov. Paul LePage drew criticism Tuesday when he told a black congressman who risked his life to fight for civil rights that he needed a history lesson. LePage also said Rep. John Lewis should be grateful for the work of white Republican presidents who abolished slavery and fought on
Trumping Trump? Democrat Cuomo Courts 'Middle-Class Anger'
An ambitious Democratic governor with possible White House aspirations has a formula for staying blue in the time of Trump: Take your progressive message directly to middle-class voters
Stark Inequality : Oxfam Says 8 Men as Rich as Half the World
A new survey shows that the gap between the super-rich and the poorest half of the global population is even starker than previously thought
Activists Relate to King's Shift From Dreamer to Radical
Younger black activists say they prefer the more forceful Martin Luther King Jr. to the Nobel Prize-winning pacifist who preached love and nonviolence