Minimum Wage News
Stark Inequality : Oxfam Says 8 Men as Rich as Half the World
A new survey shows that the gap between the super-rich and the poorest half of the global population is even starker than previously thought
Trumping Trump? Democrat Cuomo Courts 'Middle-Class Anger'
An ambitious Democratic governor with possible White House aspirations has a formula for staying blue in the time of Trump: Take your progressive message directly to middle-class voters
Activists Relate to King's Shift From Dreamer to Radical
Younger black activists say they prefer the more forceful Martin Luther King Jr. to the Nobel Prize-winning pacifist who preached love and nonviolence
Marchers Brave Cold, Rain for MLK March in DC
Despite rain and cold weather, marchers filled several blocks in Washington as they rallied in a Martin Luther King Jr. Day march that was at times also a rally against president-elect Donald Trump
American Workers Struggling to Make Ends Meet in Today's Economy
From fast food workers to shuttle bus drivers, many Americans aren't able to afford housing or pay the bills on current wages.
Why Thousands of Low-Income Americans 'Donate' Their Blood Plasma: Part 5
"I donate specifically for the money because I work a minimum wage job," said David, who donates his plasma.
Low Wage Workers and the 'Fight For 15': Part 3
Terrence Wise is involved in the national movement "Fight For 15," which argues for an increase in the federal minimum wage.