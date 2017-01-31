Minimum Wage News
Former Cheerleaders Sue the NFL
The class action lawsuit claims the league conspired to keep cheerleaders' wages down.
The Latest: Senate Panel Delays Vote on Budget Nominee
The Senate Budget Committee has postponed a Wednesday morning vote on Donald Trump's pick to run the White House Budget Office
The Latest: Education Nomination Advances to Full Senate
A Senate committee has approved Republican donor and school choice advocate Betsy DeVos for education secretary, even as two GOP senators expressed some reservations
France's 5 Main Contenders in the Presidential Race
A look at the five main candidates competing in France's April-May presidential election , whose outcome remains highly uncertain. ——— FRANCOIS FILLON, 62 Fillon won the conservative nomination in November. He's campaigning on promises of drastic free-market reforms, a hard line
South Dakota Lawmakers Could Scrap Voter-Backed Ethics Rules
South Dakota legislators are set to dismantle new ethics regulations that voters imposed on them less than three months ago, a brazen test of whether elected officials or their constituents should have the final say
Labor Secretary Nominee's Company Outsourced Jobs
The fast-food empire run by President Donald Trump's pick for Labor secretary outsourced its technology department to the Philippines, a move that runs counter to Trump's mantra to keep jobs in the United States
Illinois Senate Skips Planned Budget Vote, Returns Thursday
Illinois senators, still grappling with the sticker shock of a tax increase and other far-reaching restructuring to end a lengthy budget deadlock, skipped a much-anticipated vote on the massive package and adjourned early
Judge Rejects $80M Penalty in Wal-Mart Truck Drivers Lawsuit
A federal judge in San Francisco won't force Wal-Mart to pay $80 million in damages in a lawsuit alleging the retail giant failed to pay hundreds of California truck drivers minimum wage for certain tasks
California Governor Defiant in Face of Trump Agenda
Gov. Jerry Brown is forcefully defending California's efforts to curb global warming, protect immigrants and expand health care, and he is vowing to fight the Trump administration if it tries to roll back the state's accomplishments