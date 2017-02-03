Minimum Wage News
-
US Jobs Report to Show If Trump Era Began With Strong Hiring
The first U.S. jobs report to be released since Donald Trump became president will reveal Friday whether growing confidence among businesses fueled an accelerated pace of hiring in January
-
US Jobs Report to Show If Trump Era Began With Strong Hiring
The first U.S. jobs report to be released since Donald Trump became president will reveal Friday whether growing confidence among businesses fueled an accelerated pace of hiring in January
-
Restaurant Fires Rhode Island Legislator for Political Talk
A Rhode Island state legislator has been fired from her job as a waitress after her employer said her political views hurt the restaurant's reputation
-
South Dakota Senate Sends Ethics Law Repeal to Governor
A bill that would sweep away new ethics regulations that voters imposed in November is on its way to the governor's desk
-
Gov. Walker: White House Interested in Wisconsin Union Law
Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker says he spoke with Vice President Mike Pence about how the White House can implement pieces of the Republican governor's contentious policy that weakened unions in the state
-
Ex-Cheerleader Sues NFL Over Low Wages
A former San Francisco 49ers cheerleader has filed a federal lawsuit alleging NFL executives and team owners are conspiring to suppress wages for cheerleaders
-
Former Cheerleaders Sue the NFL
The class action lawsuit claims the league conspired to keep cheerleaders' wages down.
-
The Latest: Senate Panel Delays Vote on Budget Nominee
The Senate Budget Committee has postponed a Wednesday morning vote on Donald Trump's pick to run the White House Budget Office
-
The Latest: Education Nomination Advances to Full Senate
A Senate committee has approved Republican donor and school choice advocate Betsy DeVos for education secretary, even as two GOP senators expressed some reservations
-
France's 5 Main Contenders in the Presidential Race
A look at the five main candidates competing in France's April-May presidential election , whose outcome remains highly uncertain. ——— FRANCOIS FILLON, 62 Fillon won the conservative nomination in November. He's campaigning on promises of drastic free-market reforms, a hard line