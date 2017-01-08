Minimum Wage News
President Obama on Toughest Decision He Made in Office
The president discusses the Democratic Party, and the toughest decision he made while in office.
'This Week' Transcript: President Barack Obama
WALK-AND-TALK INTERVIEW GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS : Mr. President, thank you for doing this. As we're walking towards your office I have to think you're going to miss this short commute. BARACK OBAMA: [laughs] I am, it's one of the biggest benefits of being president that you really don't think about
Tangled in Fraud Probe, 100s Face Loss of Disability Checks
Accusations that a lawyer perpetrated a huge fraud have led the government to seek an end to disability checks for hundreds of people in coal country
Looting, Protests in Mexico Over Gas Price Hikes Turn Deadly
Protests and looting fueled by anger over gasoline price hikes in Mexico have led to four deaths, the ransacking of at least 300 stores and the arrests of more than 700 people
Trump's Deportation Vow Spurs California Farmers Into Action
Some California farmers say President-elect Donald Trump's tough campaign talk targeting immigrants who are in the country illegally _ including a vast number of farmworkers _ has spurred them into action
Romania's Parliament Approves Left-Leaning Government
Romania's Parliament on Wednesday approved a left-leaning government led by Sorin Grindeanu, who vowed to stop thousands of Romanians emigrating, build highways and encourage the consumption of local produce to create what he called "a normal Romania."
French Left-Wing Candidates Take Risky Stance: Pro-Europe
Two men hoping to clinch the left-wing nomination for France's presidential race are pursuing a risky strategy: They're supporting the much-maligned European Union
Trump Presidency Puts California Legislature in Defense Mode
As California lawmakers return to Sacramento on Wednesday, liberal dreams of expanding safety-net benefits and providing health coverage to immigrants are giving way to a new vision revolving around protecting gains made in the past