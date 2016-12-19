Major League Baseball (MLB) News
Colorful NBA Reporter Sager Dies After Battle With Cancer
Longtime NBA sideline reporter Craig Sager has died after a battle with cancer
Jimmy Rollins Receives Minor League Contract From Giants
Shortstop Jimmy Rollins could be headed back to his native Bay Area, agreeing to a minor league contract with the San Francisco Giants that includes an invitation to major league camp at spring training
What's a closer worth? Well ... that's complicated
? Aroldis Chapman will be the highest paid closer in history. One interesting thing about that sentence is that we even say it. It's not an observation you'd expect to read about a shortstop, or a center fielder, or a first baseman, because superstar first basemen just get paid as superstars,
APNewsBreak: Record 6 MLB Teams to Pay Luxury Tax
A record six teams are paying baseball's luxury tax this season, led by the Los Angeles Dodgers at $31.8 million and the New York Yankees at $27.4 million
Nash Scores Short-Handed in 3rd, Rangers Shut out Stars 2-0
Rick Nash scored an unassisted goal short-handed in the third period and two New York Rangers goalies combined to shut out the Dallas Stars 2-0
NBA, players' union reach tentative agreement on new 7-year CBA
The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association jointly announced Wednesday night that they have reached a tentative agreement on a new collective bargaining agreement, pending ratification by the league's players and team owners. The sides have agreed to extend their mutual deadline to opt
Domestic Violence Case Against Familia Dropped
A judge dismissed a charge Thursday stemming from a domestic violence complaint against New York Mets star relief pitcher Jeurys Familia after the player's wife told a prosecutor that her husband did not hurt her