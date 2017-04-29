Home>Topics>Sports>Major League Baseball (MLB)

  1. Kenta Maeda found his form during seven solid innings to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers over the Philadelphia Phillies 5-3

  1. LEADING OFF: Strasburg returns after birth of daughter, Greinke looking sharp after tough 2016, Epstein back in Boston for first time since 2012

  2. Rookie Christian Arroyo homered and Brandon Belt had three hits including a double as the San Francisco Giants defeated the San Diego Padres 3-2 on Friday

  3. Trevor Story homered and rookie Kyle Freeland pitched six effective innings, helping the Colorado Rockies beat Arizona 3-1 and move a half-game ahead of the Diamondbacks for first place in the NL West

  4. Dexter Fowler and Jedd Gyorko homered and Yadier Molina short-circuited a rally with a bases-loaded pickoff to lead the St. Louis Cardinals to a 7-5 win over the Cincinnati Reds

  5. Albert Pujols hit a tiebreaking three-run home run in the eighth inning for the Los Angeles Angels in a 6-3 win against the Texas Rangers

  6. Charlie Morton struck out a career-high 12, George Springer singled home the tying run in his return from a leg injury that caused him to miss four games and the Houston Astros rallied past Oakland 9-4 to send the Athletics to their fifth straight loss

  7. Geovany Soto broke open a tie game with a two-run single in the eighth inning, helping the Chicago White Sox beat the Detroit Tigers 7-3 on Friday night

  8. Freddie Freeman's two-run home run snapped a tie in the ninth and Atlanta rallied from a four-run deficit in the final three innings to beat the Milwaukee Brewers 10-8

  9. Matt Holliday hit a three-run homer in the 10th inning and the New York Yankees completed a stunning rally from an eight-run deficit, outslugging the Baltimore Orioles 14-11

