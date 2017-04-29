Major League Baseball (MLB) News
-
Maeda strong over 7 innings, Dodgers beat Phillies 5-3
Kenta Maeda found his form during seven solid innings to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers over the Philadelphia Phillies 5-3
-
LEADING OFF: Strasburg back with another baby, Greinke sharp
LEADING OFF: Strasburg returns after birth of daughter, Greinke looking sharp after tough 2016, Epstein back in Boston for first time since 2012
-
Rookie Arroyo powers Giants to 4-3 win over Padres
Rookie Christian Arroyo homered and Brandon Belt had three hits including a double as the San Francisco Giants defeated the San Diego Padres 3-2 on Friday
-
Story, Freeland help Rockies beat D-backs to move into 1st
Trevor Story homered and rookie Kyle Freeland pitched six effective innings, helping the Colorado Rockies beat Arizona 3-1 and move a half-game ahead of the Diamondbacks for first place in the NL West
-
Fowler, Gyorko power Cardinals past Reds 7-5
Dexter Fowler and Jedd Gyorko homered and Yadier Molina short-circuited a rally with a bases-loaded pickoff to lead the St. Louis Cardinals to a 7-5 win over the Cincinnati Reds
-
Pujols' tiebreaking 3-run HR gives Angels 6-3 win at Texas
Albert Pujols hit a tiebreaking three-run home run in the eighth inning for the Los Angeles Angels in a 6-3 win against the Texas Rangers
-
Morton fans 12, Astros win 9-4 in A's 5th straight loss
Charlie Morton struck out a career-high 12, George Springer singled home the tying run in his return from a leg injury that caused him to miss four games and the Houston Astros rallied past Oakland 9-4 to send the Athletics to their fifth straight loss
-
Soto's 2-run single leads White Sox past Tigers, 7-3
Geovany Soto broke open a tie game with a two-run single in the eighth inning, helping the Chicago White Sox beat the Detroit Tigers 7-3 on Friday night
-
Freeman's homer leads Braves to 10-8 win over Brewers
Freddie Freeman's two-run home run snapped a tie in the ninth and Atlanta rallied from a four-run deficit in the final three innings to beat the Milwaukee Brewers 10-8
-
Holliday HR in 10th, Yanks rally from 8 down, top O's 14-11
Matt Holliday hit a three-run homer in the 10th inning and the New York Yankees completed a stunning rally from an eight-run deficit, outslugging the Baltimore Orioles 14-11