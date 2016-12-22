National Basketball Association (NBA) News
NC Lawmakers Fail to Repeal HB2 'Bathroom Bill'
North Carolina lawmakers failed to repeal House Bill 2, commonly known as the "bathroom bill," which limits rights and has sparked controversy across the Tar Heel state since it was signed into law by Gov. Pat McCrory in March.
Barnes Scores 28 and Mavericks Hold off Trail Blazers, 96-95
Harrison Barnes had 28 points and the Dallas Mavericks held off a furious rally by the Portland Trail Blazers for a 96-95 victory that ended when Damian Lillard missed a 3-pointer at the final buzzer
Dwyane Wade: Bulls putting too much pressure on Jimmy Butler
CHICAGO -- Dwyane Wade believes the Bulls are putting too much pressure on Jimmy Butler late in games.? Speaking after a 107-97 loss to the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night -- one that saw Butler shoot just 6 of 20 from the field -- Wade said the Bulls must be more versatile offensively in the
Cousins Scores 21 as Kings Rally for 94-93 Win Over Jazz
DeMarcus Cousins scored 21 points and the Sacramento Kings rallied from a 20-point deficit to beat the Utah Jazz 94-93
Harden, Gordon Lead Rockets to 125-111 Win Over Suns
James Harden had 27 points and 14 assists, propelling the Houston Rockets to a 125-111 win over the Phoenix Suns for their 11th victory in 12 games
Wiggins, Towns Give Timberwolves Boost Over Hawks
Andrew Wiggins scored 19 points, Karl-Anthony Towns had 17 points and 18 rebounds and the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Atlanta Hawks 92-84
Wall Scores 23, Bench Helps Wizards Turn Back Bulls, 107-97
John Wall had 23 points and nine assists, and the Washington Wizards rallied past the Chicago Bulls 107-97 for their third road victory of the season
Westbrook Scores 42, Thunder Beat Pelicans 121-110
Russell Westbrook had 42 points and 10 rebounds, and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the New Orleans Pelicans 121-110
Gasol Ties Career High With 38, Grizzlies Beat Pistons 98-86
Marc Gasol matched a career high with 38 points on 14-of-17 shooting, and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Detroit Pistons 98-86 in a matchup of slumping teams