NCAA College Basketball News
2016: The Year in Sports
A look back at the players and teams who made headlines in 2016.
UNC Again Faces NCAA Extra-Benefits Charge in Academic Case
North Carolina again faces an NCAA charge for providing improper extra benefits tied to its multi-year academic fraud scandal
The NCAA has issued yet another amended notice of allegations stemming from the academic scandal at the? University of North Carolina ,?and the new charge could lead to serious consequences for the men's basketball team. The NCAA's new allegations include an extra-benefit charge involving men's
No. 2 UCLA Improves to 13-0 Heading Into Pac-12 Opener
Bryce Alford scored 22 points, Aaron Holiday had 16 and TJ Leaf added 14 as No. 2 UCLA held off Western Michigan 82-68 to complete a perfect "preseason."
Top 25 Capsules
Josh Hart scored 20 points to lead No. 1 Villanova to its 18th straight win, 90-48 over American on Wednesday night. The Wildcats (12-0) shook off a sluggish first half and crushed Eagles over the final 20 minutes. The Wildcats made 9 of 10 shots during a 21-2 run and scored on 15 of their first 20
No. 12 Virginia Uses Big Second Half, Holds off Cal 56-52
Isaiah Wilkins scored a tiebreaking three-point play with 1:02 remaining, Mamadi Diakite added a key basket in the final minute, and No. 12 Virginia held off California 56-52 on Wednesday night to snap the Golden Bears' 27-game home winning streak
Blossomgame's 15 Helps Clemson to 62-60 Win Over S. Carolina
Jaron Blossomgame had 15 points and 10 rebounds to lead Clemson to a 62-60 victory over No. 22 South Carolina on Wednesday night
Samuelson Scores 23 as No 1. UConn Rolls Over Nebraska 84-41
Katie Lou Samuelson scored 23 points and Kia Nurse added 20 to help No. 1 UConn rout Nebraska 84-41 on Wednesday night for the Huskies' 86th consecutive victory
Collins Leads No. 7 Gonzaga Over South Dakota 102-65
Zach Collins scored 21 points as undefeated and No. 7 Gonzaga beat South Dakota 102-65 Wednesday night for the best start in program history