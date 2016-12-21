NCAA College Football News
-
2016-2017 College Football Playoff and bowl schedule
From the Air Force Reserve Celebration Bowl on Dec. 17 to the College Football Playoff National Championship on Jan. 9, here's a look at the 2016-17 college football bowl lineup and playoff schedule. Add the games to your calendar: All bowl games or College Football Playoff . All times Eastern.
-
Additional Practices Create Balancing Act for Bowl Teams
Bowl season challenges coaches to weigh the short-term benefits of game preparation against the long-range goal of program development
-
When Giants Fall: Sports Loses Ali, Howe, Palmer, Summitt
Mighty sequoias fell in sports in 2016: Muhammad Ali, Gordie Howe, Arnold Palmer, Pat Summitt
-
-
NCAA : Baylor Penalized for Football Recruiting Violations
Baylor has been fined $5,000 for NCAA football recruiting violations, the latest blow for a program trying to pick up the pieces from a sexual assault scandal and struggles on the field
-
Longtime Turner broadcaster Craig Sager dead at age 65
Longtime Turner Sports broadcaster Craig Sager has died at the age of 65, the network confirmed in a statement. "Craig Sager was a beloved member of the Turner family for more than three decades and he has been a true inspiration to all of us," Turner president David Levy said in a statement.
-
Dana Holgorsen gambles on himself and it pays off
A common thread connects the road traveled over the past year by West Virginia coach Dana Holgorsen and the journey that took the Mountaineers from an offseason afterthought in the Big 12 to a team prepared in two weeks to cement its legacy among the best in school history. Belief. "Nobody thought
-
Stanford's McCaffrey to Skip Sun Bowl to Prepare for Draft
Stanford running back Christian McCaffrey to skip Sun Bowl to prepare for draft
-
Player to Sue UConn Over Punishment for Giving Middle Finger
A former UConn soccer player who lost her scholarship in 2014 after giving the middle finger to a television camera plans to sue the school