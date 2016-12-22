National Football League (NFL) News
Manning's 2 TDs, Beckham one-hander lead Giants past Lions
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Defense wins championships, and right now the New York Giants are convincing many that they might be the NFL's best. Forget that they are ranked in the middle of the league. In the past two games, Steve Spagnuolo's group has limited division leaders Dallas and Detroit to a
Odell Beckham Jr. fined $18K for Craig Sager cleats, receiver says
New York Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr . made a point after Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott escaped a fine for jumping into a Salvation Army can that he would have been fined for doing the same thing. "It's just the way the world works," Beckham said. "There are double standards
Week 16's biggest injury questions for all 32 NFL teams
NFL Nation reporters assess the biggest injuries across the league for Week 16. AFC East | AFC North | AFC South | AFC West NFC East | NFC North | NFC South | NFC West AFC EAST Buffalo Bills DT Kyle Williams (back) didn't practice Wednesday after also missing Tuesday's practice. He was on the same
Browns' Joe Thomas takes credit for helping 'spice up' the Pro Bowl
BEREA, Ohio -- A 3-point shooting contest. Perhaps a long-drive competition. Or maybe even bowling on the beach. Those are just some of the ideas that the guy who knows the Pro Bowl better than anyone suggested as a way to enliven the NFL's postseason get-together of stars. "I said people would
Browns' Terrelle Pryor not a building block, ex-WR Brian Hartline says
BEREA, Ohio -- One of Terrelle Pryor 's ex-teammates isn't sure Pryor deserves a big contract from the Cleveland Browns when he becomes a free agent after the season. Brian Hartline spent one training camp and one game as a receiver with Pryor last season, before Hartline was released in May. But
Bills Prep for Rematch With Landry Mindful of 'Dirty Hit'
As the Buffalo Bills brace for a rematch with Jarvis Landry, their cornerbacks aren't backing off in their unfavorable opinion of the Miami Dolphins receiver
Saban: Playoffs to Blame for Players Deciding to Skip Bowls
Alabama coach Nick Saban believes it's hard to blame players for skipping the bowl games when the playoffs have overshadowed most of them anyway
Joe Mixon told police he punched woman as a reaction to hard hit
Oklahoma ?running back Joe Mixon told police in 2014 that "it felt like a dude hit me" when Amelia Molitor slapped him, and that he punched her as a reaction, according to a video The Oklahoman obtained of his interview with police three days after the incident inside a sandwich shop near campus.
Ten players who should've made the Pro Bowl
The New Orleans Saints have allowed 29.5 points per game in their six victories this season, by far the highest figure in the NFL. They didn't claim those long-shot victories by accident. They won them largely because their quarterback, Drew Brees , has produced about as well as he ever has through
Panthers LB Kuechly: No Plans to Retire After 2nd Concussion
Panthers three-time All-Pro middle linebacker Luke Kuechly says he's not considering retirement following his second NFL concussion in as many years