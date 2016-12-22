Home>Topics>Sports>National Hockey League (NHL)

  1. Jakub Voracek and Wayne Simmonds scored in the shootout, Steve Mason made 36 saves and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Washington Capitals 3-2

  2. Mighty sequoias fell in sports in 2016: Muhammad Ali, Gordie Howe, Arnold Palmer, Pat Summitt

  4. Jaromir Jagr needs one point to break a tie with Mark Messier and take outright possession of No. 2 on the NHL scoring list

  5. Though Crosby vs Ovechkin remains the NHL's marquee rivalry, Connor McDavid is entering the discussion

  6. Jannik Hansen scored twice and Bo Horvat got his 10th goal of the season, helping the Vancouver Canucks beat the Winnipeg Jets 4-1

  7. Joonas Donskoi scored twice and the San Jose Sharks won their fifth in six games, beating the Calgary Flames 4-1 Tuesday night

  8. Jaromir Jagr had three assists to pull into a tie for second place on the NHL's career points list, Aleksander Barkov and Vincent Trocheck scored in the shootout, and the Florida Panthers beat the Buffalo Sabres 4-3 on Tuesday night. Jagr pulled even with Mark Messier with 1,887 points, trailing

  9. David Perron put in a wraparound goal at 1:55 of overtime, lifting the St. Louis Blues to a 3-2 victory over the Dallas Stars on Tuesday night

