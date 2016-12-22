National Hockey League (NHL) News
Simmonds, Voracek Lift Flyers to Shootout Win Over Capitals
Jakub Voracek and Wayne Simmonds scored in the shootout, Steve Mason made 36 saves and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Washington Capitals 3-2
When Giants Fall: Sports Loses Ali, Howe, Palmer, Summitt
Mighty sequoias fell in sports in 2016: Muhammad Ali, Gordie Howe, Arnold Palmer, Pat Summitt
Jagr on Gretzky: 'I Don't Think He Was From This Planet'
Jaromir Jagr needs one point to break a tie with Mark Messier and take outright possession of No. 2 on the NHL scoring list
Marquee Rivals: From Crosby and Ovechkin to McDavid and Who?
Though Crosby vs Ovechkin remains the NHL's marquee rivalry, Connor McDavid is entering the discussion
Hansen Scores Twice, Canucks Beat Jets 4-1
Jannik Hansen scored twice and Bo Horvat got his 10th goal of the season, helping the Vancouver Canucks beat the Winnipeg Jets 4-1
Donskoi Has First Multi-Goal Game, Sharks Beat Flames 4-1
Joonas Donskoi scored twice and the San Jose Sharks won their fifth in six games, beating the Calgary Flames 4-1 Tuesday night
NHL Capsules
Jaromir Jagr had three assists to pull into a tie for second place on the NHL's career points list, Aleksander Barkov and Vincent Trocheck scored in the shootout, and the Florida Panthers beat the Buffalo Sabres 4-3 on Tuesday night. Jagr pulled even with Mark Messier with 1,887 points, trailing
Perron Scores in Overtime, Blues Beat Stars 3-2
David Perron put in a wraparound goal at 1:55 of overtime, lifting the St. Louis Blues to a 3-2 victory over the Dallas Stars on Tuesday night