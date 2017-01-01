Share
America Strong
PHOTO: Brad Croft of Universal K9 has shown that police departments can get the same work for next to nothing if they train the countless dogs in US animal shelters.
From Shelter to K9 Unit: Group Gives Dogs Second Chance and a Duty
PHOTO: Army veteran and founder of Wish for Our Heroes Erich Orrick got a nice surprise when two Colts players treated him to a home makeover as a way to say thanks.
Colts Players Treat Veterans' Charity Founder to Surprise Home Makeover
PHOTO: The US soccer teams Jozy Altidore has teamed up with Generosity Water to help build wells and bring clean, fresh water to the people of Haiti.
Off Soccer Field, Jozy Altidore's Goal Is Clean Water For Haiti
PHOTO: Caitlin Crosbys line of jewelry called The Giving Keys in Los Angeles employs the homeless looking for a new lease on life.
Celebrity Jewelry Line Gives Homeless New Lease on Life
VIDEO: Couple Helps Kids Get Indestructable Soccer Balls so They Can Play
Couple Helps Kids Get Indestructible Soccer Balls so They Can Play
VIDEO: Never Give Up: The Homeless Teen Who Is Graduating the Head of the Class
Never Give Up: The Homeless Teen Who Is Graduating the Head of the Class
PHOTO: Jesse Williamson racing in the Imperial Valley 250.
'Wounded Warrior' Poised to Make Motocross History on Prosthetics
VIDEO: Becoming a Mathlete
Becoming a 'Mathlete'
PHOTO: McFadden, a Stanford grad and Fulbright Scholar, used the hip hop hes long loved to teach students complicated subjects - creating rap videos with a scientific spin.
Educator Motivates Students Through Science Raps
PHOTO: Jonathon Fleming and Alex Sutaru meet for the first time.
Stranger Raises $35K for Exonerated Prisoner
VIDEO: Meet Nick, a Hugger and Healer
Meet Nick, a Hugger and Healer
PHOTO: Students at Avon High School in Indiana turned out in full force for a video to draw attention to the dance marathon that helps raise money for a local childrens hospital.
Students Lip-Sync 68 Songs in 6 Minutes for Fundraiser
PHOTO: Kamryn Renfro, right, was not allowed in the classroom when she showed up with a bald head to support her friend, 11-year-old Delaney Clements, who lost her hair because of chemotherapy while battling a rare childhood cancer.
School Backs Down From Ban on Girl Who Shaved Head in Solidarity
PHOTO: An infant grasps volunteer Kathleen Jones hand in the neonatal intensive care unit at the University of Chicagos Comer Childrens Hospital in Chicago, Feb. 19, 2014.
Hospital Volunteers Show the Power of Human Touch
VIDEO: Watch what happens when a basketball player with autism gets in the game.
Championship Game Ends With Sportsmanship
PHOTO: Jean Paese says an iPod playlist of barber shop music helps her get glimpses of the Bill Paese she married 53 years ago. Bill Paese is 82 and suffers from Alzheimers.
iPods Awaken Memories of Those With Alzheimer's
PHOTO: Susie, 13, from Susies Senior Dogs.
Susie's Senior Dogs: Putting Adoptable Aging Dogs in the Spotlight
PHOTO: Penn States no-sitting-or-sleeping dance marathon raises a record $13.34 million for pediatric cancer.
Dancing for Child Cancer Research
PHOTO: Dylan Siegel, left, has raised more than half a million dollars to help Jonah Pournazarian, right, his friend who suffers from a rare liver disease.
Boy Author Raises $750K For Sick Friend
PHOTO: Actor Gary Sinise decided to take 50 servicemen and women on a three day, all-expenses paid trip to Hollywood.
Actor Treats Wounded Veterans to Hollywood Trip
VIDEO: Unlocking the Imaginations of Children Around the World With Legos
Unlocking the Imaginations of Children Around the World With Legos
VIDEO: Generations of the Cogar family have competed in lumberjack champions around the world.
The Love of Lumberjacking, Family Style
VIDEO: Mom writes an online thank you to the stranger that helped her daughter cope with flying on a plane.
Stranger Shows Girl With Autism Kindness While on a Plane
PHOTO: Tani Austin of the Starkey Hearing Foundation helps fit a hearing aid for a girl in Cambodia.
Couple Brings Gift of Hearing to Impaired Across the Globe
PHOTO: Troy Andrews, also known as Trombone Shorty, performs live during a concert in Berlin
'Trombone Shorty' Gives Back to New Orleans
PHOTO: Jeff Ansorge left his job as executive chef at a Minneapolis restaurant to work at the Salvation Army.
Chef Leaves Job at High-End Restaurant to Serve at Salvation Army
PHOTO: Miles Scott, dressed as Batkid, second from left, raises his arm next to Batman at a rally outside of City Hall with Mayor Ed Lee, left, and his mother Natalie Scott in San Francisco, Nov. 15, 2013.
Batkid Saves Gotham, Melts Hearts Everywhere
PHOTO: K-9 Raimo with partner Officer Dwane Foisy of Pittsfield, MA.
Vested Interest in K-9s Arms Police Dogs with Bulletproof Vests
PHOTO: Prisons use gardens to rehabilitate inmates and to teach them basic landscaping skills.
Prison Gardens Grow New Lives for Inmates
PHOTO: Sam Berns and his family have been leading the fight against progeria
'Life According to Sam': One Family's Fight Against Progeria
PHOTO: Davion Navar Henry Only, 15, has been in foster care all of his life and recently made a public plea for a family to adopt him at a church in St. Petersburg, Fla.
Florida Orphan Pleads for Family to 'Love Me Until I Die'
PHOTO: Boxer Orlando Cruz
First Openly Gay Boxer Orlando Cruz Seeks Championship Title
PHOTO: Ted Kremer
Cincinnati Reds Find Winning Spirit in Honorary Batboy with Down Syndrome
PHOTO: Chris Hegardt
11-Year-Old Regains Soccer Star Status After Rare Liver Cancer
PHOTO: Thistle Farm
Cosmetic Company Offers Sex Workers a Fresh Start
PHOTO: Zach Hodskins
One-Armed Basketball Sensation Beats the Odds
VIDEO: Charlie Reeder is part of an internship program at the NYSE for 28 returning war veterans.
Veterans Getting a Chance to Showcase Their Talents
PHOTO: Armand Fernandez-Pierre practicing with cheerleaders
Teen Is Both Football Player and Cheerleader
PHOTO: GoldieBlox
GoldieBlox Helping to Build a Generation of Female Engineers
PHOTO: Joe Carabello,
Softball Team Provides a Break From the Everyday for Denver Homeless
VIDEO: Lateef Brock, 8, Plays With the Washington Redskins
Lateef Brock, 8, Plays With the Washington Redskins
PHOTO: Bob Nevins with retired thoroughbreds and war veterans
Breaking Down the Walls and Helping Vets Become 'Horse Whisperers'
PHOTO: An Indiana man had to give up his first car 24 years ago and his son tracked it down in Florida and drove it back to surprise his dad.
After 24 Years, Children Reunite Father With Beloved Mustang
PHOTO: Teresa Goines, Old Skool Cafe
Restaurant Gets Youth Off Streets, Into Kitchen
PHOTO: Leroy Sutton, Dartanyon Crockett and former ESPN producer Lisa Fenn make a remarkable, unlikely family. As a double amputee, the only person Sutton really trusted was Crockett, his teammate on their high school wrestling team. Fenn came into their
Two Wrestlers, Producer Share Incredible Bond
PHOTO: The Tigerettes basketball team are a group of retired women training for their 8th gold medal at the Senior Olympics.
Grandma, 76, Plays Basketball Instead of Retiring
PHOTO: Steve Gleason
Steve Gleason Embraces New Challenges in Lou Gehrig's Disease Battle
PHOTO: For the past six months Robyn Rosenberger, 28, has been sending TinySuperhero capes to children fighting illness and disability in the United States and beyond.
Mother Empowers Children With Superheroes Capes
PHOTO: Collin Smith, 22, and Ernest Greene, 72, both received diplomas from High Point University in North Carolina.
Paralyzed Grad Credits Retiree With Helping 'Pick Up the Pieces'
PHOTO: A party thrown by Birthday Wishes, who provides birthday parties for homeless children in Mass., R.I, and Long Island, N.Y.
Birthday Wishes for Homeless Children
PHOTO: Capt. Charlie Plumb, Col. Lee Ellis and Capt. Guy Gruters remember their five and a half years as prisoners of war in Vietnam.
POWs Mark 40 Years of Freedom
PHOTO: Charlotte Brown
Sky's Limit for Legally Blind Pole Vaulter
PHOTO: WIth the help of the community, students at Wilcox County High School in Georgia raised $15,000 so they could hold the schools first integrated prom.
Ga. HS Students Hold First Integrated Prom
PHOTO: Keonte Cook surprises Gloria Campos, a reporter with WFAA-TV, ABC News Dallas-Fort Worth affiliate, who retired this week after 25 years of connecting foster children with families through the Wednesdays Child segment.
'Wednesday's Child' Reporter Thanked for 25 Years of Building Families
 
