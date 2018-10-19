What it was like to be 11 years old and detained on charges of murder

Jordan Brown, whose conviction was later overturned, said the only time he was able to see the outside world was when he had to go to court with "shackles and handcuffs on."
0:45 | 10/19/18

What it was like to be 11 years old and detained on charges of murder
You're 1112 along with like seventy new girl in hardened offenders. Did you see fights. In the days. He says that he's you what we've seen today one kid brightness and on one and that you know while we were eating and when. Just how come you've got to stay away from this behavior you've got to stay way from these people you're good kid keep your head on straight. And nine he did when I left for court you know going every couple months I was on top of him actually see outside never I would go from Ed. Erie down in New Castle for court I'd have shackles and handcuffs.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

