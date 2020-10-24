Transcript for The 1985 mystery of a young teen found stabbed, drowned in Florida: Part 1

I'm so scared of it. It was over here? This is where she went to and the reason I came down is because I feel like everybody's sitting in purgatory, waiting for this to get justice. I believe that. And that's why I brought holy water down to put in the water. Are you guys going to be offended if I goat on my knees? Not at all. Okay, because this is how I feel about it. I hope she feels free now. How could somebody kill a little girl and just leave them in the water? What drives somebody to do that? The devil. An evil, evil person. She put up a fight to end all fights. Fighting them off her as hard as she could. She had over 30 stab wounds. Many, many defensive wounds. Her hands were up like this, probably saying stop, stop, stop. He's coming in with the knife, and it goes right through. It was just her. And she fought back. That's why she was stabbed so many times. She was trying to live. And you just think about that girl all alone. I think about this a lot. What was she feeling? How scared was she? She was screaming. She was probably wanting her dad. She was probably wanting to go home. She was probably thinking, this cannot be happening to me. They didn't stop until it was over. They didn't stop. They didn't care. She was dragged into the water, and she was held down until she drowned. She was in the water all night long. By herself. Dead. Indian rocks beach, it's a very small, little community, right on the intercoastal waterways, not heavily populated. Sleepy town. Lovely area, I might say. Lovely area. It was everything that you would think Florida should be. We had the palm trees. We had the sun. Beautiful weather all year round, and the beaches were phenomenal. White, sandy beaches. A lot of tourists. And a lot of transplants. People just looking for a change in life. Running away from something or running to something. I mean, that's Florida. Well, a bridge tender actually discovered the body in the water. There's a bridge-tender house on the bridge. And there's a bridge tender that sits up there all the time to open the drawbridge when boats want to pass through the intercostal waterway. So what happened was the bridge tender reported to duty, and he got up to the top of the bridge. He looked over the side of the bridge and saw something in the water. Down by the shoreline. But he wasn't quite sure what it was. And went down and investigated, and sure enough, it was a body. He was so upset because it was a young body. She was found floating naked. This is a secluded area, a beachy area where I guess people go parking and that kind of thing. You know, like a lover's lane kind of thing. It's right near the bridge and there's nothing else there. And that's how it was discovered. And he called the police. The police department, they have no idea. Young girl, brutally murdered. I've covered a lot of murder. And generally, police and prosecutors are really happy to talk about the cases they've solved. But not this one. But one of the few people who is willing to talk with us about this case is a former prosecutor named Robert Heyman. This murder happens. How big of a deal was it here in pinellas county? You know in my career, I handled dozens of first-degree murders. This was probably really without a doubt the most brutal one that I had seen and handled personally. A murder these days is kind of commonplace. I mean, it doesn't get a lot of attention. But back then, murders weren't all that common in pinellas county. It received a lot of publicity and a lot of interest. Both from the press and the public. That type of viciousness, that type of brutality would keep any detective, any police prosecutor up at night. She had no I.D. So they didn't know who this girl was. Here are some of the newspaper clippings. It says, police are still seeking identity of murdered woman. Another one from the "Tampa bay times" -- the murdered woman floating nude in the intercostal waterway Monday morning still has not been identified. She was in her late teens or early 20s. 5'7", weighed about 120 pounds, and had 00 Brown hair and green eyes. She was wearing a small silver ring. A small silver ring with a turquoise stone. Turquoise stone in the shape of an eagle. In the shape of an eagle. This case begins with a mystery -- who is this young woman in the water? That is soon going to be solved, but the next question is, who did it? Now some people say we still don't have the right answer to that even now, 35 years later. And at this moment, another life is on the line.

