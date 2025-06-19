20/20 ‘They Know Everything’ airs Friday, June 20th on ABC

A web of lies, betrayal, cold-blooded murder and the secret recording never heard until now. The all-new 20/20 “They Know Everything" airs Friday, June 20th at 9/8c on ABC Network. Stream on Hulu.

June 19, 2025

