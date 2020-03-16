Transcript for ‘20/20’ | The Event Special airs Friday at 9|8c on ABC

There's slain bodies were found in bear brook state park police say the hunter discovered the bodies wrapped in plastic in a barrel off the trail a little bit weeks. Found a barrel as I got closer I nailed down. The faces looking right at me and said to myself. This is not good. What's more children were bound and other mineral not far from the bars in my heart surgeries. Thank you back to with a little plastic and remembered seeing leasing in the outline of there's something so wicked going on right now. Did we had a serial killer. There is a verse in the Bible where god says that the blood of innocent people column from the ground to guide how amazing that people of the US that we don't want to solve this mystery it's. It's going to be the beginning forensics genealogy is a technique the beginning of a whole new era criminal investigation. Q yeah. You wind eagle's salute to you know and when I saw his face begin with evil at all the daughters and that he. My father because I'm room. Killed many people repeatedly so ruthless serial killer much. No I. The track the serial killer wave partnered walk in any city or not you believe this finally. Investigators have this guy's actual identity but he like these make them. Somewhere somehow somebody must know he'll hold these people up I just and disappear facing Europe. One of the sting dynamics who went along it was quite as citizens taking an intense interest in this one case at this point and I am so obsessed with the case spending. Hours and hours and hours. Something. And she stumbles upon itself the message gets back is killing yes you have my heart pounding. And what happens when a serial killer's daughter claims the family of her. There's victims yeah I have. Everything now. Friday night and there with the fan base followed the clues the evidence. It's connected dots in one of the most stunning cold case is ever and can you help solve the final piece of this mystery there's. There is some one girl whom we don't know Shiites. The staggering all new twenty twin no offense special breaks Friday night at 9 central on BBC.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.