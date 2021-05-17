Transcript for The 20/20 Event Special airs Friday at 9|8c on ABC

Started to happen here is seeking feeling. He's just pleasant. How would you. No one would ever guessed what they soccer mom wasn't sharing with her own. She was fighting a dark suit. We found out that she had a double life she had a separate cell phone she was using our escort business you have to ask yourself what would drive a mother of three. Open up her room and sports. The only thing. More shocking this case do shakes me today was what happens. Missing for three weeks now. Fire one day. Car. When I first reported as a result many unanswered questions so many twists and turns the two big questions queries paid to. Who was she meeting the day she disappeared investigators have little to go. We found hundreds of pieces of evidence clues. Shattered like rent rooms. A minute nice safe little hole and bad things don't happen. I've found about it. There's not a game that passes that I don't think it matters. The student troops on the heart pounding the trail of one from its dark secrets. It just takes your breath who.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.