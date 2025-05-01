'20/20’ exclusive: Juror shares what led to Zachary Hughes guilty verdict

In an interview with ABC News, juror David Collins reflected on the case against Zachary Hughes and the swift decision of a guilty verdict.

May 1, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live