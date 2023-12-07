Angela Bledsoe’s father remembers the day police found her murdered

“I think I yelled, and nothing came out,” Ray Bledsoe recalled of his reaction to learning his 44-year-old daughter was found murdered inside her New Jersey home.

December 7, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live