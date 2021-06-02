Transcript for Autopsy reveals Anna Nicole Smith took mix of prescription drugs: Part 10

You could win up to five million dollars. February 2007 all kinds of news is being made. Today in Iraq another chopper down. And now we go to that rampage in the upscale shopping mall in Salt Lake City, Utah. Even with all that going on so many people are talking about Anna Nicole Smith. All we really know about Anna Nicole Smith's death at this point is that she died alone. I was covering Anna Nicole Smith for ABC news, and it was a zoo. She was unconscious, unresponsive. All the tabloids, the tabloid TV shows, the news magazines were on top of it. The Anna Nicole Smith story continues. Once again, Jim Avila. The place where Anna Nicole Smith's candle would finally burn out. Every channel, no matter what channel I turned, no matter where I went to, it was on the news. I looked at the TV, and I think that's when it hit me. The person that was on the TV was the person in all the photographs. Autopsy results point to an accidental overdose of prescription drugs. She had nine drugs in her system at therapeutic levels. She also had a stomach bug and an abscess from where she got the shot of b12 and hgh. It also showed a diagnosis of Hashimoto's disease. That's an autoimmune disease that affects the thyroid. The symptoms are weight gain, fatigue, and depression. All of the things that she'd been struggling with all her life had a diagnosis, but she'd never received it in life. Now it is a battle over her body. There was a fight about Anna Nicole and where to bury her. Larry and her mother want her buried in Texas, and Howard K. Stern wants her buried in the Bahamas. The key players face off in court for the first time. There are a staggering 14 attorneys present. The court proceedings about where she should be buried are televised. No circus here, my friend, there is no circus here. Don't get slippery with me. Don't get cute. The court decides that Anna's going to be buried next to her son. I want them to be together. I've never seen a judge cry on the stand like that. The battle over Anna Nicole Smith's final resting place is finally over, clearing the way for her funeral. It was emotional. I tried to put the paternity stuff aside. Meanwhile there's still a battle going on over who the father is of Anna Nicole's baby. The estate of Howard Marshall is still pending. If that is successful, this child is going to get tens of millions of dollars, and who that father is, is now of a whole lot greater importance and a lot more potential payoff. There are the final four who claim to be dannielynn's daddy. There's Howard K. Stern, Larry birkhead. There's the ex boyfriend, mark Hatten who claimed he gave her frozen sperm. And lastly, there is Prinz Frederic Von anhalt, perhaps most famous for being the fourth husband of zsa zsa gabor. There are lots of people who could be the father. Could you be the father? I don't know. Sometimes I'm a bad boy, yeah. But only DNA will tell. There hasn't been a paternity test because Howard and the baby are in the Bahamas, and in the Bahamas Howard is the father, period. Larry's lawyer does a bunch of legal maneuvers and eventually cracks the Bahamas' system, but before Howard's forced to do anything, he relents and gets a sample of the baby's DNA. I'm in this Bahamas courtroom. I'm sitting there. Howard K. Stern's on one side, I'm on the other side. They opened the envelope, and they said that Larry birkhead is the father. I remember putting my head down in my hands. And for, like, one moment, I caught myself looking over my shoulder thinking I was turning to Anna, like she was going to be right there. I hate to be the one who told you this, but I told you so. I got to see the baby later, the day after the court. I got to pick her up, and she smiled at me, and she was, like, laughing. The person who on the other end of the spectrum of this whole fight was Howard K. Stern. And here he is in the video, and she's showing me, like, the routine of dannielynn. I had to learn how to feed her, how to change her, all these different things. You know. And to this day, Howard has been supportive. Anna leaves behind an estate worth almost $700,000, which dannielynn will get. Howard K. Stern is the executor. This being Anna Nicole Smith, the turmoil of her life goes on long after her death. In 2009, Howard K. Stern and Dr. Eroshevich were charged and convicted of two counts of conspiracy to obtain drugs for Anna Nicole Smith under false names. In 2011 a judg found they were only trying to protect Anna's privacy, dismissed the convictions against stern. What happened today was both vindication for me and for Anna. As for Dr. Eroshevich, the judge dismissed one of the charges and reduced the other to a misdemeanor for obtaining one vicodin prescription under a false name. You get to reexperience your it's like being reborn. I've always been looking forward to the day where I can actually share some things with her about her mom. Dannielynn has no idea that she's going to see these things. All this Check out this one.

