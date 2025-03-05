Baby left in a crib at mom's brutal murder, now an adult, reflects 3 decades later

Cathy Swartz, 19, was home with her nine-month-old daughter when she was brutally murdered in December 1988. Courteney Swartz, now 36, describes what she knows about her mom.

March 5, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live