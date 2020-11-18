Transcript for Breonna Taylor grand jurors recall ‘uproar’ when no homicide charges were presented

We've agreed to protect your identities how would you like to be referred to cut her orange jerks. Dirt during. Take me back to that news conference attorney general camera and essentially says degree injury agreed. It Mattingly in Cosgrove. We're justified in the return a deadly fire. Your reaction when you heard that I came out of my chair a city just lied liar. Wilson horse who came out of my mouth. Floyd out felt like that's at it was being blamed for some that they didn't do. Grand jurors speaking out is really a big deal because the grand jury process. Is supposed to be secret even in location in the venue with unknown to the public. We you heard that Al wanton endangerment was the only charge that was being presented what was the reaction in the well. It was an uproar in. We asked if other charges could be brought against and all they said was no nothing we can make stick and that the officers. Had the right to defend themselves because they've they've been part of pop. In your mind should there have been more charges brought onions and out. I doubt he won't be martyred I thought there was going to be a lot more charges for a lot more officers. The fact that dating get to it even deliberate on charges on behalf of for is a huge miscarriage of justice. I'm. I can.

