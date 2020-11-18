Transcript for Breonna Taylor’s boyfriend says they picked out baby shoes for future family

But these are planes. Actually and don't house. Charity got a new cars you want in. Her baby in. Don't sit on her car don't let's ever I don't eating her car. We've definitely talked about business and she wanted to girl. These shoes you know for whenever we finally got tapped it should. Yes he's fast pitch. He just trying to head it off planned out to have higher. Nice house thing to be able to provide for her pain I was cast blessing to my mother. She Bradley into this we're as her first child. Her first baby care from this day forward I was living to please my mother. That's. And where.

