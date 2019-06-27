Transcript for The Catt family robbers write letters to each other in prison

You're in many ways your father was with you but abandoned him. Still the last time we spoke you're pretty forgiving of do you feel the same way now. I do you know I think that he did the best job with Meehan you that he Q loss is way that's for sure. We've had a lot of time the sixers think about that what went wrong if you've been in contact with him usually every week. Really yeah bye bye letter or phone two letters. We talked about I think that he's found the same faith in redemption and I have here is to you think he's changed I do. Yeah all we talk about now is. Our face. Are scrambling. What binds us together.

