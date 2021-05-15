One Last Chance: The Trial of Scott Peterson

More
Eighteen years after his pregnant wife’s murder, could Scott Peterson receive a new trial?
19:45 | 05/15/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for One Last Chance: The Trial of Scott Peterson

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"19:45","description":"Eighteen years after his pregnant wife’s murder, could Scott Peterson receive a new trial?","mediaType":"fep","section":"ABCNews/2020","id":"77705553","title":"One Last Chance: The Trial of Scott Peterson","url":"/2020/video/chance-trial-scott-peterson-77705553"}