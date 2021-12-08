Transcript for How these convicted inmates are helping to change lives through service dog training

These dogs he just brings so much seemed like Paul Minnesota and all of her son's three. This program is not only changed my life. And just about treatment these are trying service office paid by. As a public service talks to us public's growing continue to grow and heal our homes. Telling that he be doing this program. This program started about ten F seven. Tough stance bower comes up with things prisoners' parents. Provide a medical alerts are just and hasn't surfaced name that kept service and angst. Licensing board to half a program like pumps. You're looking at and Dylan with the female population. Do you really wanted to do good things for our society outside of prison walls and this gives a map program and that chance to deal and it provides up and back into society. I'm a full time trainer so I train my dog from 6 o'clock in the morning until 8 o'clock at night. I'm working fourteen dogs and I also have my own dog country. And then I have to when he trainers the girls need me then I Marc Saltzman for seven. Teach them there they're basic as well as they're specializing in advanced from account. Later harsh penalties it. Passing people's lives we teach them to Bracey can stand up for use in the dark. And to heal next you at all times so they if you need them to lean on we teach them how to dial the special fund for dogs Saddam I'm and one I think we'll. Good point you know. His are pretty amazing when you see them opening and shutting doors turn on and on lights we try to expose them to as much as possible. We teach them all of their commands here and then when they go back to little angels matches daily and match them at the recipients and they train them. Just for their people. So it's really quote we do we do their foundation. And they do their fitness. And when you watch the videos from little angels and the recipients and UC. In May change their heart and their hot and there their whole body just transforms. And mountains. You know that what you're doing is right. It's a life teen teasing for these recipients it's huge helping them succeed. My party some. Kind of peace moving amends to those days. And I have affected because some. Snow. In nap since it helps me think of how many victims every day. These are women with stories. And there apartment stories that neighbors helped open and honest change. I realized that Oxford was changing the recipient's life it they are changing airline cool. Lukens was one in my last arts it was placed he talked emotionally. He has so much energy I mean he jumped up to my head up here to purple and timing he Arctic caps and I didn't know what to do with Hammond she taught me how to be at one with myself. But my emotions and ten not. Not try to have to. Controlled situation but to surrender to let go wrong and now she's a server sparks for a little girl Down syndrome. And nothing in my life continued great accomplishment. And town. My mom would come to his it once or twice a year usually. It was aren't really heartening comeback mentioned after seeing it took so I would go in the shower and I don't cry and I stuck my feelings backing an academic and happy. Plantings we teach these stocks and keep pressure tactic. To help Clinton certainly has things here something first on that day changed things in school in the Stockton. Really liked. To do it spending inning when I got out of the shower after visiting each other's company didn't eat on his own Don Mattingly which lists was asked us do that yet. Neil that something was wrong Haney helped me start to attach my. He ended up going to little boy in the hands. Seizures and optimism. That was. At peak part of me communal I think. And we didn't elaborate scene. So what's more rewarding for you seem to change the humans are seeing the change. Adam's tree. I have to say same and exchange. Her mark. I don't think anyone realize the impact and this program is now. There really brought peace avenue mixed together they're amazing people one rarely shears award this of the offenders nations. Prison that they are just amazing people the reason why use that word and speakers. I don't think this program would be were it is. If you look at it from start to finish. Work where and with the recipient receiving that dogs. It's just amazing. And we don't have to hear all those things but just knowing that that that's what we're doing received firm partner to us. I was convicted of originally. Child endangerment resulting in death for my partner of the break and. Leader on. Couple months later I times. Charged with second degree murder for not protecting. Has the dog program helped to deal. With the guilt machine. Absolutely it's my living and then everything money from him. I can't do this again I cannot be capped a lot of anything not to come into this dog I am super protective. And what I do. And I do it an honor my summary and every single thing. I can do a million good things I have turned six three and I are certain stocks. I cannot. Wait I'm but I can't puts them positive and and so that's my mission is just something. For someone else a constant. And sneezes harm. In people's minds and there's nothing I can do to fix that harm. You bet I can make amends thank trying to get things in the emea opportunity to handle any better cars. When you see that even people in aren't directly touching mound are being affected. It's it's a good feeling. You know and it makes it worse all the hard work and all the every house and in. Keep her from his time he got everything that christianity. When you give in April when did you hear what you end when you. Countries there. And trained some of the name any buttons woman's life.

