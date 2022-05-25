What convicted stepmom Laura Day says happened at beach when Taylor Syring drowned

Day, who took the six-year-old on a trip to the beach on October 5, 2012, said she “panicked” after pulling Syring out of the water and drove him “straight to the hospital.”

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live