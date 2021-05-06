Transcript for Couple targeted in home invasion, beginning the so-called ‘Gone Girl’ case: Part 1

I remember being asleep and hearing a voice and thinking it was dream. That this voice was trying to pull me out of the dream and I was resisting, like, "No, no, no." Abducted from her bay area home. But the voice kept talking and I just remember my eyes shot open and I could see the walls illuminated with a white light that was flashing and I could see a couple red laser dots crossing the wall and I could hear, "Wake up, this is a robbery." And in that moment, I just thought, "Oh, my god, this is not a dream." Tonight, Denise is still missing. Police have no suspects. I woke up on my back and I actually was like frozen. They questioned her boyfriend. And I didn't move, I think I was in shock. The new twist in what some call the real-life "Gone girl." He tells me that he's going to put zip ties on the edge of the bed and I'm going to secure Aaron's hands behind his back and his feet together. So I'm kneeling on the bed and I'm looking down at Aaron and I could see him take a deep breath in and on his exhale, he just said, "Oh, my god." And I'm just going, "What the hell is this? And how the hell could this be meant for anyone?" I was living on mare island. Mare island is a beautiful island. It's part of Vallejo, which is just outside San Francisco. Mare island used to be a naval base, and they started building residential areas around there. Newer homes, pretty quiet neighborhood for the most part. White picket fences, kind of that California quintessential bedroom community. I bought that home in 2012, and I was really proud of it. It was a first big giant purchase. When Aaron moved in there, he thought that he was going to live there for the rest of his life, get married, raise his family there. I moved to Vallejo for a residency. Denise Huskins and Aaron Quinn meet. They're both physical therapists. Denise is doing a prestigious physical therapy residency, and Aaron's a physical therapist in the same department. This is one of the most incredible, unforgettable stories I have ever covered, and it begins as a love story. How did you two actually decide to become romantic? He told me that he was interested in me and he wanted to spend more time with me. So at the time Aaron and Denise met, Aaron had just broken up with his fiance. I found out that she was having an affair. And I was very conflicted because I obviously was attracted to Denise, I also didn't trust myself anymore. And I could see who Aaron was and the man he was and the good in him. I knew that he'd be a great partner, but I could see that he was struggling. As any woman in that situation might be, Denise was a little concerned that Aaron might still have feelings for his ex. So I just advised her, "Just be careful." I don't want to see you get hurt. Then when I went up to visit and met up with Aaron and her, wow. It just seemed so mature. Aaron brought Denise up to visit and she was very pleasant. Very nice, seemed smart, looked a little bit like his ex-fiance. I was happy that he had another girlfriend. They're about seven months into their relationship when his ex-fiance is still really a source of tension. I suspected that maybe there was something going on that he wasn't being fully honest with me about. And so I checked his phone and saw that he had been reaching out to her, and saying things like he wanted to get back together with her, which just devastated me. When she found the text message, I was at crossroads of my life and I needed to make a change. I finally just put my foot down and said, "Look, I don't deserve this," and it was a couple of weeks of kind of going back and forth. And I wasn't sure what I wanted to do, but I wanted to hear him out. Then just last minute that Sunday, I was like, "You know what? I'll come over, and I'll see what you have to say and then we'll go from there." I brought a pizza and we sat on the couch most of the night and talked. We talked about how it would be difficult, like, we had to rebuild trust, but as long as he was willing to really give this a full shot, then we could try again. It sounds like March 22nd would have been a memorable night in your relationship no matter what. That night was a really positive night and we went to bed feeling like there's definitely work to do, but it did feel like a fresh start. At about midnight, they go upstairs and they go to sleep. Sometime around 3:00 A.M., they wake up to a voice that says, "Wake up, this is a robbery." This ninja is suddenly in their bedroom, waking them up, and the first thing that this person says is, "We're not here to hurt you. This is financial." Which is immediately going to get some level of compliance from them." It's like, "Okay, okay, just don't hurt us." I tie his hands together and then his feet together, and then the voice says, "Good job." Now walk to the bedroom closet, keep your head face down, do not look up. She's thinking, "If I see their faces, they're going to have a motivation to kill me." She's trying to comply in order to survive. And as I'm walking and turning the corner of the bed, I could see two legs from two different people. So it wasn't just one person. There was more than one person in that room. Yeah, and as I walked by the one closest to the closet followed behind me, he tied me up in the closet and went to get Aaron, and helped him hop over to the closet. When I laid down in the closet I could hear a drill going on in one part of downstairs and people going through my cabinets. And so what I was hoping was that they're stealing stuff. The intruder puts swim goggles over their eyes. The lenses are covered with black tape. And he puts headphones over their ears. There was these prerecorded messages giving us instructions. What did those prerecorded messages say? That they were going to give us a sedative, and if we didn't take it, they would inject it intravenously. This is an organized, planned event. When the voice put headphones on me, my recording started with this kind of muffled whisper of, "Aaron, quick to the window." "Aaron, quick to the window." He called you by your name? Yes. What goes through your mind at that moment? That we're in a lot of trouble and this is planned. And then the intruder says, "We have a problem." He said, we got the wrong Intel. They're not there for Denise and Aaron. They're there for Aaron and his ex-fiance.

