Transcript for The crucial discovery that led police to find man who kidnapped Yingying Zhang

No one is this young lady to be found. There was some detectives looking at video footage saw women and ask exerting undue help what are you guys looking for. He said we're trying to figure out again you know enhance this and see the license plate. On June 14 prior to review the video. It was from this camera angle it's on the emotional and computer engineering building and the black vehicles actually traveling northbound. House are watching the wheels. I know is that there was. Something missing here and defense and there was a dark spot that was missing from the right passenger front hubcap. And then going through doing much sex going forward going backwards. Spin and allow more time frame by frame taken a look at it I was able to determine that. Yes this is something different about this car so no one else has seen that before you did here. And then that becoming a little excited as the Miami will there's something there.

